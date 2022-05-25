New Olympus OM-1 firmware set to fix annoying "freezing issue"

Catchily-named version 1.1 firmware update is available now and should improve the stability of operation when shooting with the EVF as well as with ATOMOS products

Camera firmware is the software loaded inside your camera that controls features and functions such as camera menus, image processing and more. Firmware updates can enhance the usability of modern cameras in astounding ways, and firmware can also helpfully be used to fix camera issues that manufacturers hadn't foreseen.

A new firmware update has just been released for the OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab) which should enhance the experience for current and future users of the high-performing flagship camera.

The main problem that the firmware is set to solve is the camera freezing while shooting at high-speed, an issue that was first reported on by the 43 Rumors website (opens in new tab) who had noted a press release from OM Japan. 

With the OM SYSTEM OM-1's EVF frame rate set to high speed, it caused the camera to freeze during shooting in some conditions. In the release OM-Systems said it had identified the cause of the problem and was getting ready to release new firmware.

Well that firmware is now here (opens in new tab), and besides improving "improved stability of operations when shooting while utilizing the EVF" the stability of connection with ATOMOS recorders such as ATOMOS Ninja V the has also been improved.

Version 1.1 of firmware is available here (opens in new tab), along with full descriptions and instructions. However, you'll need to update your OM Workspace before updating the firmware for OM-1, which can be done here (opens in new tab).

