My mission is to capture amazing macro photos of insects: here's how I mastered the butterfly effect

By N-Photo
published

Nigel A Ball invests in a modern mirrorless camera to capture close-ups of butterflies and dragonflies he’d never thought possible

Insect macro photography by Nigel A Ball
(Image credit: Nigel A Ball)
My Mission

Insect macro photography by Nigel A Ball

(Image credit: Nigel A Ball)

Mission: Capture the spirit of nature by photographing insects in their natural habitats
Photographer: Nigel A Ball
Location: Nantwich, Cheshire
Kit used: Nikon Z8, Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S and Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
Website: www.nigelaball.com
Instagram: @nigelaballphotography 

I try to capture the spirit of nature, so I can share its beauty with others. All my images are taken in natural habitats. I never move or relocate subjects for better backgrounds and tread lightly to respect the habitat I’m privileged to experience. The images are a gift to me by nature herself. I believe photographers have an important part to play in conservation, sharing the wonders of nature to a wider audience and thereby increasing awareness of the beauty we could potentially lose.

