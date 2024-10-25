"Keeping the camera steady in a vibrating door-less helicopter with the wind blasting in is one of the most important tasks", Donn Delson on photography at 3000 feet

Donn Delson takes his photography to new heights using a helicopter to capture the world from above

Donn Delson photographing from a helicopter
(Image credit: Donn Delson)
As photographers, we’re always keen to find new perspectives on familiar subjects. American photographer Donn Delson is known for offering viewers a unique take – his typical workday involves being strapped into a ‘doors off’ helicopter and flying at heights of up to 12,000ft above to capture the world from a bird’s eye view. The absence of doors allows him to lean out and shoot scenes that inspire him from above without optical distortions, reflections and limited perspectives. 

During his visit to London for his exhibition ‘Visions Unbound: A Photographic Journey Through American Eyes’ at Cromwell Place, Digital Photographer had the opportunity to observe Delson in action. Before the helicopter ride, he emphasised that the experience is still just as exhilarating for him as it is for us first-timers, as catching a glimpse of the world’s beauty from above is extraordinary each time. Thankfully, the London weather was clear so we could enjoy the spectacular views.

Interview with Donn Delson
Donn Delson

Donn Delson has been an entrepreneur for most of his professional life. In 2011, he shifted his focus to creating large-scale aerial images that illustrate the patterns, symmetry and shapes of the world below, captured from heights of up to 12,000ft when flying in ‘doors off’ helicopters. His fine art limited edition works have been featured in major international art shows and fairs. Represented by several galleries, his large-scale work is enjoyed by a private and corporate collector base worldwide.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

