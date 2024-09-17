View from the air – the Drone Photo Awards 2024 nominees announced

The nominations for the Drone Photo Awards, featuring five nominees in each of the nine categories, have been announced.

The incredible aerial photographs allow viewers to get up close and personal with a sperm whale, skyscrapers above the clouds, and the surprising beauty of the cranberry harvest.

The nominated works were selected from over 2,000 shots submitted from 113 countries, and the winner will be announced on 28 September 2024 at the Siena World Photography Awards ceremony at the Teatro dei Rinnovati in Siena, Italy.

One of the incredible images nominated in the "Abstract" category was captured by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove during the 2023 volcanic eruption of Fagradalsfjall at Litli-Hrútur in Iceland. The lava temporarily formed the image of a dragon-like shape, only visible from the air.

Many of the best travel, nature or wildlife documentaries rely on drone footage these days – research to achieve shots that even the best professional cameras can’t achieve.

Native to Massachusetts, USA, the cranberry bogs are dotted about the landscape of the state's southeastern region, and are harvested annually in the fall. Brad Weiner's image is nominated in the "People" category.

(Image credit: “Cranberry Harvest” by Brad Weiner (USA))

There are only about 300,000 sperm whales left in the world, and they have been considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act since 1973. Toby Nicol captured this drone image, for the "Animal" category, off the shores of Perth, Australia, while a tiger shark floats just above it.

(Image credit: “Ocean Clean Up” by Toby Nicol (UK))

The unique and beautiful geological formations of Factory Butte, Utah, USA, were captured by drone by Xiaoying Shi, showing the incredible textures of the landscape's surfaces, for the "Nature" category.

(Image credit: “Ground vein” by Xiaoying Shi (CHINA))

Europe's tallest skyscraper, the Lakhta Center in Russia, is visible from the highest point, only achievable with a drone. It took months of intense planning and waiting for the perfect weather conditions by Yuriy Stolypin to submit his image in the "Urban" category.

(Image credit: “Rocket” by Yuriy Stolypin (RUSSIA))

Daniel Koszela took his photograph during the 2023 Polish Bieg Piastów Worldloppet cross country skiing competition, where over 4,000 athletes from 24 countries compete in 13 races in nine days. The colorful headlamps of the competitors look like Christmas tree lights in this festive drone image, submitted in the "Sport" category.

(Image credit: “Chain Lights of Cross-Country Skiiers” by Daniel Koszela (POLAND))

“Mariage au sommet” was taken by Alexandre Clair by drone, and is nominated in the "Wedding" category.

(Image credit: “Mariage au sommet” by Alexandre Clair (FRANCE))

“Realm of the flamingo” by Paul Mckenzie is nominated for in the "Series" category. These images were taken of millions of flamingos using a drone at Lake Logipi, Kenya, and are nominated in the "Series" category.

(Image credit: Realm of the Flamingo by Paul McKenzie (Ireland))

