View from the air – the Drone Photo Awards 2024 nominees announced

By
published

The beautiful and impactful nominated images from the Drone Photo Awards have been announced in 9 diverse categories

A dragon shaped lava flow taken by drone
(Image credit: “Elddreki / Fire Dragon” by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove (BELGIUM))

The nominations for the Drone Photo Awards, featuring five nominees in each of the nine categories, have been announced. 

The incredible aerial photographs allow viewers to get up close and personal with a sperm whale, skyscrapers above the clouds, and the surprising beauty of the cranberry harvest. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles