It's almost 20 years old, but the Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is still bloody good

By
published

The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is still an astoundingly good lens – even after two decades and two replacements

Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM lens against a faded brown background
(Image credit: Canon)

Want to talk workhorses? The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM was launched in 1996 – and it's still an absolute telephoto monster in 2024. 

And that's no small feat – not just because the Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is almost two decades old, but also because it's been replaced by two newer versions of the lens. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

