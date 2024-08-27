It's almost 20 years old, but the Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is still bloody good

Want to talk workhorses? The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM was launched in 1996 – and it's still an absolute telephoto monster in 2024.

And that's no small feat – not just because the Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is almost two decades old, but also because it's been replaced by two newer versions of the lens.

Let's be clear: there's no doubt that 2018's Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM, and especially 2021's Canon RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM mirrorless evolution, are astounding optics. However, they also came with astounding price tags; the RF version, for instance, carries a $11,999 / £12,449 / AU$21,999 asking price.

But here's the thing with Canon's top-class glass: it ages like fine wine. And that L-series red ring doesn't disappear just because a few years have passed.

The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM remains a ferocious performer. It packs four stops of image stabilization, with three different modes, which is rock solid when paired with a modern body like the EOS R5 Mark II or even the EOS R7 – where the 1.6x crop factor turns this into an enviable 640mm lens.

The premium Subwavelength coating suppresses the internal reflections that cause ghosting and flare, the autofocus speed is still as quick as a hiccup, and most importantly the image quality is still pin sharp and utterly superb.

Perhaps most importantly, though, is the price. While fine wine tends to get more expensive as it matures, the introduction of newer lenses means that great glass only becomes more affordable.

The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is frequently available at about $5,500 in the USA – making it a very appealing alternative to its replacements, even the cutting-edge RF version.

So if you're in the market for a top tier telephoto lens, yes, don't overlook this golden oldie. It's every bit as good now as it ever was… and much friendlier on your bank balance!

The red ring on the Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM means just as much today as it did in 1996 (Image credit: Canon)

