It's almost 20 years old, but the Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is still bloody good

The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is still an astoundingly good lens – even after two decades and two replacements
(Image credit: Canon)
Want to talk workhorses? The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM was launched in 1996 – and it's still an absolute telephoto monster in 2024.
And that's no small feat – not just because the Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is almost two decades old, but also because it's been replaced by two newer versions of the lens.
Let's be clear: there's no doubt that 2018's Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM, and especially 2021's Canon RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM mirrorless evolution, are astounding optics. However, they also came with astounding price tags; the RF version, for instance, carries a $11,999 / £12,449 / AU$21,999 asking price.
But here's the thing with Canon's top-class glass: it ages like fine wine. And that L-series red ring doesn't disappear just because a few years have passed.
The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM remains a ferocious performer. It packs four stops of image stabilization, with three different modes, which is rock solid when paired with a modern body like the EOS R5 Mark II or even the EOS R7 – where the 1.6x crop factor turns this into an enviable 640mm lens.
The premium Subwavelength coating suppresses the internal reflections that cause ghosting and flare, the autofocus speed is still as quick as a hiccup, and most importantly the image quality is still pin sharp and utterly superb.
Perhaps most importantly, though, is the price. While fine wine tends to get more expensive as it matures, the introduction of newer lenses means that great glass only becomes more affordable.
The Canon EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM is frequently available at about $5,500 in the USA – making it a very appealing alternative to its replacements, even the cutting-edge RF version.
So if you're in the market for a top tier telephoto lens, yes, don't overlook this golden oldie. It's every bit as good now as it ever was… and much friendlier on your bank balance!
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.