"I wanted to create a photo archive that tells the story of the farm so the craft is preserved for future generations"

The Somerset Willow Farmers is a body of work that explores the day-to-day lives of the traditional willow farmers at Musgrove Willows, based in the village of Westonzoyland, near Bridgwater. With this project, photographer Josh Lomen aimed to capture the skills, character and expertise of present-day willow farmers working within a traditional landscape.
"This subject came to light as I was researching some ideas for my final major project at university. I was struggling with ideas for a while but I’d always wanted to focus on the landscapes of Somerset with my work. One day, I came across an article about the heritage crafts of the UK and how some are at risk of becoming extinct. So I started looking at what local crafts Somerset is known for and I came across willow crafting. I started researching this and the next day, I was given a business card for a local willow farm. I made contact and they were really pleased to get behind this project.
Josh Lomen is an international award-winning photographer. He has recently completed his degree in photography, achieving first-class honors from the University Centre Weston. His aim as a visual artist is to document and show us the changes and connections to the environments that we call home.
