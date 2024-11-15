"I wanted to create a photo archive that tells the story of the farm so the craft is preserved for future generations"

By
Contributions from
published

Josh Lomen showcases the traditional craft of willowing, casting a spotlight on the impact of willow farms on the picturesque Somerset landscape

Black and white photograph showing cutting of the willow
The Finishing Touches (Image credit: Josh Lomen)

The Somerset Willow Farmers is a body of work that explores the day-to-day lives of the traditional willow farmers at Musgrove Willows, based in the village of Westonzoyland, near Bridgwater. With this project, photographer Josh Lomen aimed to capture the skills, character and expertise of present-day willow farmers working within a traditional landscape.

"This subject came to light as I was researching some ideas for my final major project at university. I was struggling with ideas for a while but I’d always wanted to focus on the landscapes of Somerset with my work. One day, I came across an article about the heritage crafts of the UK and how some are at risk of becoming extinct. So I started looking at what local crafts Somerset is known for and I came across willow crafting. I started researching this and the next day, I was given a business card for a local willow farm. I made contact and they were really pleased to get behind this project. 

Portrait of Josh Lomen
Josh Lomen

Josh Lomen is an international award-winning photographer. He has recently completed his degree in photography, achieving first-class honors from the University Centre Weston. His aim as a visual artist is to document and show us the changes and connections to the environments that we call home.

Image

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

With contributions from

Related articles