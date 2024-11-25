I see in tones and shapes, stripping away distractions to capture my black-and-white street photographs

Richard Barman captured this incredible street portrait in the Indian city of Guwahati during the COVID pandemic with a Canon EOS 6D Mark II and a 50mm f/1.8 lens. EXIF: 1/1250 sec, f/4.5, ISO1000

This thought-provoking street portrait was captured in Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar by street and documentary photographer Richard Barman (AKA @richardbarman). Fancy Bazaar is one of the busiest markets in the city, but Richard tells of how the hustle and bustle of this once-thriving location was quelled during the pandemic. He told me: "People were locked in their homes, but essential workers continued to operate, ensuring food and supplies were delivered across the city."

Richard explains that the photograph depicts a vegetable supplier taking a brief moment of respite in the back of his van – using an umbrella as a shield against the relentless sun.

"I wanted to document the resilience and dedication of people like him, who were working day and night in challenging times," says Richard. "The image is part of my COVID series, where I aimed to capture the quiet strength of people who kept their communities running under extreme pressure. This image is a testament to their resilience and selflessness during those tough times."

A key element in much of Richard's work is using a black-and-white medium. He says it, "allows me to strip away distractions and focus on the core elements of a scene: light, shadow, composition, and expression. In street and documentary photography, color can sometimes overshadow these details.

"By removing it, the viewer's attention is directed more powerfully toward the story, emotions, and mood being conveyed. The lack of color emphasizes contrasts and textures, creating a more immediate, raw connection with the subject. Moreover, black-and-white images often possess a timeless quality, making them feel more universal and poignant.

"I automatically look for elements like contrast, texture, and shadow as I compose the shot. I think in terms of tones and shapes rather than colors."

"As society evolves and changes rapidly, I want to capture that sense of transformation those fleeting moments that speak to how we live, interact, and develop. Black and white gives me the freedom to focus purely on these essential elements, without the distraction of color. It allows me to freeze time in a way that feels eternal."

Many black-and-white photographers talk of how they've trained themselves to 'see' in black and white. And although the EVFs of the best mirrorless cameras have made this practice much easier, Richard still shoots with a Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR. "Over time, I’ve trained myself to see scenes in black and white, even as I look through the viewfinder," he says. "I automatically look for elements like contrast, texture, and shadow as I compose the shot. I think in terms of tones and shapes rather than colors."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A common mistake for those new to black-and-white photography is to aim for a 'perfect' exposure across the frame, producing a flat mid-tone gray appearance. As Richard explains: "A strong tonal range is crucial in black-and-white photography because it adds depth and contrast, giving the image dimension and life. In this photo, the bright whites of the umbrella contrast with the dark shadows surrounding the subject, which makes the scene more dynamic and visually interesting. Without this tonal range, black-and-white images can look flat."

Reacting to unfolding narratives is a key street photography skill. Richard uses manual mode so he has full control over his exposure settings. He also shoots in RAW+JPEG so he can quickly review or share the JPEG files while having access to all the data RAW files provide for post-processing.

The subject of the photograph is staring directly into the camera. Richard tells of how the moment was completely unscripted: "I approached and began taking a few pictures nearby, with one eye on him as I clicked. When he was watching me take the photos, I instinctively turned the camera toward him and captured the moment.

"It was a natural connection, no words, just an unspoken understanding. After I took the shot, I smiled and let him know I had captured his picture. His direct gaze adds a powerful, intimate layer to the image, drawing the viewer right into his world with striking authenticity."

Richard's top tips for street photography…

"My top tip for street and travel photography is to remain observant and patient. The essence of street photography lies in seamlessly blending into your surroundings and allowing moments to unfold organically. Avoid rushing or forcing a shot, instead, be present and attuned to the light, movement, and expressions around you.

"Composition plays a crucial role as well. consider framing, lines, and visual balance to enhance your imagery. Above all, approach your subjects with respect, capturing each moment with authenticity and empathy, as no two moments are ever the same."

To see more of Richard's incredible work, visit his website or Facebook.

Check out previous Photo of the Day images, and the stories behind them. If you have an image you'd like us to consider for Photo of the Day, email it to us at digitalcameraworld@futurenet.com

Interested in street photography? Check out the best camera for street photography and the best 50mm lens.