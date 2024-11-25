I see in tones and shapes, stripping away distractions to capture my black-and-white street photographs

Photo of the Day: Richard Barman didn't let COVID stop him from documenting the isolated streets of his home city, Guwahati, India

Black-and-white image of a man holding an umbrella while sitting in the back of a van, wearing a COVID mask.
Richard Barman captured this incredible street portrait in the Indian city of Guwahati during the COVID pandemic with a Canon EOS 6D Mark II and a 50mm f/1.8 lens. EXIF: 1/1250 sec, f/4.5, ISO1000 (Image credit: Richard Barman)

This thought-provoking street portrait was captured in Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar by street and documentary photographer Richard Barman (AKA @richardbarman). Fancy Bazaar is one of the busiest markets in the city, but Richard tells of how the hustle and bustle of this once-thriving location was quelled during the pandemic. He told me: "People were locked in their homes, but essential workers continued to operate, ensuring food and supplies were delivered across the city."

Richard explains that the photograph depicts a vegetable supplier taking a brief moment of respite in the back of his van – using an umbrella as a shield against the relentless sun.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

