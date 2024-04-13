I defected from Canon to Nikon for a trip to New Zealand… it didn't go as planned

By Sharmishta Sarkar
published

After 12 years of being a Canon DSLR user, I jumped ship for the Nikon Z8 mirrorless and I regret not doing it sooner

Nikon Z8
(Image credit: Future)

They say change is hard, but it can also be exhilarating, as I recently found out when I defected from the Canon camp for arch-rival Nikon. Not only did I change brands, but I also upgraded from the enthusiast-level Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR to the pro-level Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera – a giant leap.

I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d been lusting after the Z8 since it was released last year. It was one of the DCW team's picks for the best cameras of 2023 and the only thing that stopped me from getting hold of one sooner was its 'pro' price tag. While I hadn't personally tested the Z8 myself, from my colleagues' accounts it was one heck of a camera, and I couldn’t think of a better upgrade from my DSLR.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sharmishta Sarkar
Sharmishta Sarkar
Managing Editor (APAC)

In addition to looking after they day-to-day functioning of Digital Camera World in Australia, Sharmishta is the Managing Editor (APAC) for TechRadar as well, and helps produce two of Future's photography print magazines Down Under. Her passion for photography started when she was wandering the wilds of India studying monkeys (yes, life took a sharp turn somewhere along the way) and is entirely self-taught. That puts her in the unique position of understanding what a beginner or enthusiast is looking for in a camera or lens, and writes to help those like her on their path to developing their skills or finding the best gear. While she experiments with quite a few genres of photography, her main area of interest is nature photography – wildlife, landscapes and macro. She still prefers an optical viewfinder but is utterly fascinated with what mirrorless technology has been able to achieve. 


With an ear to the ground in the Asia-Pacific territory, she is constantly on top of camera news and breaking developments in the Australian region, in addition to sourcing local deals during big retail events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber Monday. 


She’s also a skilled stargazer, always eager to share astrophotography tips such as photographing the blood moon without even using a tripod!

Related articles