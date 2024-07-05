"I can usually be spotted crouching by puddles with my iPhone." Emma F Wright talks about her amazing street photography

Given the title 'The Master of Reflections' by legendary street photographer Phil Penman, Emma F Wright reflects on the influence of water in her work

Armed with my iPhone, I am always looking for ways to take my photography to the next level. It is lightweight and always in my hand, which gives me the opportunity to capture images at a moment’s notice and share them online. The iPhone also allows you to enjoy the convenience of doing everything with one device, including shooting, editing and sharing to social media. However, I personally try to keep editing to a minimum as I want my images to be as close to reality as possible.

It was by the riverside where I rediscovered my passion for photography. One day, while walking a dog called Alfie for a friend, I took a photograph of him and sent it to her – and this became the first of many. As I started to notice my surroundings more, I began to photograph other subjects too.

'The Master of Reflections'
Emma F Wright

Emma F Wright is a British photographer based in Nottingham and known for her captivating iPhone street and reflection photographs. Emma’s work mainly covers architecture and interactions between people and animals, and she credits a background in fine art for helping her find beauty in mundane subjects.

