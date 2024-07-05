"I can usually be spotted crouching by puddles with my iPhone." Emma F Wright talks about her amazing street photography

Armed with my iPhone, I am always looking for ways to take my photography to the next level. It is lightweight and always in my hand, which gives me the opportunity to capture images at a moment’s notice and share them online. The iPhone also allows you to enjoy the convenience of doing everything with one device, including shooting, editing and sharing to social media. However, I personally try to keep editing to a minimum as I want my images to be as close to reality as possible.

It was by the riverside where I rediscovered my passion for photography. One day, while walking a dog called Alfie for a friend, I took a photograph of him and sent it to her – and this became the first of many. As I started to notice my surroundings more, I began to photograph other subjects too.

(Image credit: Emma F Wright)

Growing up, I spent my summer holidays with my grandmother by the sea in Norway. She gave me an appreciation of nature. There I gained a love of being by water, which is why I think it appears in so many different forms in my photographs.

Water has been a great influence and I enjoy using it as a reflective surface in my photography. However, because the weather determines whether water is a viable part of the image, I have introduced other reflective surfaces into my work, whether that’s windows, cars, buildings or mirrors.

I decided to focus my attention on shooting in black and white as, in my opinion, this produces a classic image that’s clean, uncluttered and creates fewer distractions. It also allows you to focus on the subject matter, emotions, lines and forms, and light and shade.

(Image credit: Emma F Wright)

I am based in Nottingham, UK, and can usually be spotted crouching by puddles around the city, as they are what I predominantly use to capture my reflection shots. I have had many people walking by and giving me strange looks as they wonder what I am doing.

These days, as I have become better known, I get a few people asking me ‘Are you Emma Wright?’ However, on the odd occasion, I get people asking me if I’m okay. This one time, an elderly lady stopped and asked me whether I needed a hand-up... she thought I’d fallen over! Through my work, I’ve gained a large following on my Instagram account and it makes a wonderful creative community for getting feedback and exchanging ideas.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emma F Wright Social Links Navigation Photographer Emma F Wright is a British photographer based in Nottingham and known for her captivating iPhone street and reflection photographs. Emma’s work mainly covers architecture and interactions between people and animals, and she credits a background in fine art for helping her find beauty in mundane subjects.