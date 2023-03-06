Forget notes on Instagram – I want to edit carousel posts after uploading

Instagram recently launched a new feature that allows you to share notes with your followers. Nobody seems to know what it’s all about, not very many people seem to use it, and I’m left wondering why the dev team at Meta thought this was a more important update than, I don't know, being able to edit a carousel post after uploading.

Historically, Instagram has made some pretty questionable decisions. From removing the chronological timeline (although it has now been brought it back), to introducing Reels to (in my humble opinion) the worst Instagram update ever (opens in new tab) which completely changes the design of your feed, on several occasions I've wondered: who on Earth is okaying these decisions? Updates should make improvements, not the other way around.

From what I've experienced, the notes feature doesn't have any real benefits to it. Okay, it provides a space to share what's on your mind but with just 60 characters, you can't exactly share any earth-shattering words of wisdom. Judging from other people’s notes (mostly saying they don’t understand what it’s all about) it’s a bit of a pointless feature – and I can’t understand how it should take precedence over the much-demanded ability to edit a carousel post.

There’s nothing more frustrating than posting an Instagram carousel and then realizing you’ve already posted the first image or haven’t uploaded photos in the correct order. You can just delete and reupload, but that ruins your engagement and will make the post even less visible. This isn’t such a concern for a personal Instagram account, but if you run a business them keeping engagement up is important as it gets your brand seen.

Surely I’m not alone in wanting to see this in the next big update – it’s a feature that so many people would benefit from, and would enable people to have total control over their posts. Obviously, not being able to edit your Instagram carousel isn’t the end of the world. There are ways around it, and you can use the Preview app to see how posts will look before sharing them to Insta, but editing a carousel post seems like something that you should be able to in-app.

So c'mon, Meta, listen to the people. Let us change a carousel post after publishing pleeeeeease!

