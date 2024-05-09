Canon EOS Rebel T3: is this super cheap DSLR still worth a shot?

At first glance, the Canon EOS Rebel T3 (aka the EOS 1100D) may not look like much to write home about.

Launched in 2011, and only packing a 12.2MP sensor APS-C sensor, the Canon EOS Rebel T3 is a dinosaur even compared to today's beginner cameras. But there's one thing that makes it stand out: the price. I've seen it going for as little as $59 online in the US, and it can be had for the same equivalent prices elsewhere in the world.

So, is the Rebel T3 worth a second glance in 2024?

Honestly, for prices that low, even I would buy one! This was a great little camera when it launched (at $600, no less) and it still takes a mean photograph today – though obviously you'll be working with slightly less advanced tech.

There's no video, for example, given that this camera came out in 2011. ISO is limited to 100-6400. The autofocus system is a nine-point affair, with a lone cross-type point in the middle. And obviously, the resolution is only 12.2MP.

But heck, kids these days are going crazy for far more primitive 2000-era compact cameras with 2MP resolution and truly terrible image quality. And while the Canon EOS Rebel T3 won't give you that kind of "nostalgic" look, I think it still produces meaty, satisfying shots that look as good as they ever did.

The Canon EOS Rebel T3 was known as the Kiss X50 in Japan (pictured here) and the EOS 1100D elsewhere (Image credit: Canon)

There's Canon's ever-gorgeous color science, for starters – it still looks great, even on this 13-year-old model. And 12MP is more than enough for online use; I'm more than happy using this for Instagram, website work, and browsing on my tablet.

The APS-C sensor still provides plenty of depth of field to work with, and the body is so light and compact that it feels great in the hand – I really enjoy shooting from the hip with this thing. It really is a great little everyday snapper.

More than that, it would still be a great first camera for someone – whether they're a student, or someone who wants to play around with cameras and lenses without spending too much money.

Don't forget, more important than the camera is the glass – and the best Canon lenses for DSLRs still rival their modern mirrorless counterparts, especially when it comes to price!

Whether it's a trip down memory lane or a fun way to get someone shooting, for a 100-150 bucks you can find or assemble an amazing Canon EOS Rebel T3 bundle with a couple of lenses and an extra battery. What's not to love about that!

(Image credit: Canon)

