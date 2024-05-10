Canon EOS 6D Mark II: this 7-year-old discontinued DSLR is still a damn fine camera

By
published

It's 7 years old and it doesn't shoot 4K – but the Canon EOS 6D Mark II is still a DSLR I love using, even though it's discontinued

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is the camera that almost restored my faith in DSLRs back in 2017. And, in 2024, it's still one of the only DSLRs I love working with.

It makes me sad that the Canon EOS 6D Mark II was discontinued earlier this year. I get it, the camera is seven years old and a dinosaur in technological terms. But while its successors, the EOS R6 and R6 Mark II, are technically better cameras, their DSLR daddy is still a very, very good camera – and one that still has plenty to offer. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

