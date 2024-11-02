I used a smoke machine to photograph Lego and the results are cinematic

Here’s how I captured cinematic stills of Lego using practical smoke effects, aluminum foil and a little Photoshop trickery

Cinematic toy photo of Lego dragon breathing fire on Lego queen, within a castle setting
Capture a cinematic toy shot like this using just aluminum foil, a smoke machine and some LED lights (Image credit: Future)

If you're a film buff who dreams of capturing cinematic action sequences, then short of hiring an army of actors, set designers, and a practical effects crew – or embarking on a career as a film stills photographer – cinematic toy photography is as close as you're going to get. So when I decided to capture a queen facing off with a fiery dragon, I attached the best macro lens I could find to my camera and turned to everyone's favorite construction toy, Lego. 

I used the Lego Lion Knights' Castle as a backdrop for my fantasy scene, but with a little creativity, you could use any Lego sets or action figures you might have lying around. And while a large set provides you with more freedom, a little creative framing, and out-of-the-box thinking can make even a tiny setup work just as well.

