Before you buy a new camera on Black Friday, ask yourself: would I get more out of a new LENS?

Be honest with yourself, are you just amassing cameras at this point? If so, maybe it’s time to resist the best Black Friday camera deals and invest in a lens or two

Opting for a new lens instead of a new camera could unlock a whole new area of photographic opportunity (Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)

Let’s face it, most of us aren’t photography enthusiasts, we’re camera enthusiasts. We spend most of our time debating the latest camera releases, squabbling over things like resolution, frames per second and, of course, which manufacturer boasts superior autofocus algorithms.

This fascination with cameras is hardly surprising. They’re the central nervous system of image-making. Most of the big advancements in photographic tech come by way of the camera, so when the best Black Friday camera deals roll around, the obvious thing is to buy a new camera!

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

