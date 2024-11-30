Before you buy a new camera on Black Friday, ask yourself: would I get more out of a new LENS?

Let’s face it, most of us aren’t photography enthusiasts, we’re camera enthusiasts. We spend most of our time debating the latest camera releases, squabbling over things like resolution, frames per second and, of course, which manufacturer boasts superior autofocus algorithms.
This fascination with cameras is hardly surprising. They’re the central nervous system of image-making. Most of the big advancements in photographic tech come by way of the camera, so when the best Black Friday camera deals roll around, the obvious thing is to buy a new camera!
Hi, I’m Mike. I’ve worked in the photography industry for seven years, with five spent swabbing the decks of the good-ship N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine as Technique Editor and then Deputy Editor. My main role was to commission and write photography tutorials, so when I jumped ship to Digital Camera World, the How To Ed role was a natural fit. If the subject’s Nikon cameras or photography techniques, I’m yer man!
Why lens is more…
Black Friday lens deals
TTArtisan 500mm f/6.3 Telephoto Lens | was $369 | now $295.20
Save $73.80 at Amazon with voucher You’ll be very hard-pressed to find a full-frame, super-telephoto lens this cheap. Do bear in mind that it’s manual-focus only, but if you’re on a tight budget and want to photograph wildlife, this is a great shout.
Check the on-page “Apply 20% coupon” box to get this price at checkout
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 | was $899 | now $699
Save $200 at Adorama I own the Nikon version of this Sony-fit lens and while its standard zoom range might be comparable to some kit lenses, it’s the fast f/2.8 aperture that sets this optic apart. You’ll be able to shoot with one of the most versatile zoom ranges available, while having the ability to capture lovely, shallow depths of field. It’s weather-sealed and beautifully sharp, too. A great price for a pro-worthy lens.
Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8 | was $1,249.95 | now $1,046.95
Save $203 at B&H Nikon’s more affordable take on the S-Line ‘trinity’ telephoto zoom, the Z 70-180mm f/2.8 is essentially a 70-200mm, one of the most usable zoom ranges available. The fast, constant aperture will produce gloriously shallow depths of field at the telephoto end. If you’re into wildlife, portraits, sports, close-ups and even landscapes, this is a great option to have in your kit bag.
Fujifilm XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR| was $799 | now $599
Save $200 at Adorama An ultra-wide-angle lens is a must-have optic for architectural photographers or creatives who want to experiment with pronounced barrel distortion. This example from Fujifilm is small, well built and weather resistant.
Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS Macro USM | was $1,199 | now $999
Save $200 at Adorama Few lenses provide a more dramatic change in perspective than a true 1:1 macro lens. The ability to close focus provides frame-filling compositions of tiny subjects and ethereal, shallow depths of field. Nearly no focus breathing, razor sharpness and up to eight stops of image stabilization (with the right cameras) make this one of the best macro lenses money can buy right now. This Adorama deal includes a ProOptic lens filters, cleaning kit, camera strap, Corel Windows software and more. This alternative bundle swaps out Windows software for macOS apps.