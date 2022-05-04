Photography cheat sheet: What is Field of View (FoV)?

Field of view (FoV) is an important concept to understand whether you're a photographer or a filmmaker.

Photography is about how we see and interpret the world around us. When it comes to shooting, there's not only a question of what we're seeing in our image, but how much of the scene we're seeing. That's where FoV comes in.

What is Field of View?

Field of view isn't to be confused with depth of field. The official definition according to Wikipedia is "the extent of the observable world that is seen at any given moment".

When we talk about view, it could be as seen through your eyes, through the camera's viewfinder or on a viewing screen. The term refers to the whole coverage of a scene, rather than one fixed focal point.

Here's our cheat sheet, previously formatted as a tips card for Digital Camera Magazine. We've put the front and back side by side so that it's ideal for viewing on a phone held sideways. Why not download the image and save it to your phone's camera roll? (Image credit: Future)

So what is the angle of view?

The angle of view is the maximum view a camera is capable of ‘seeing’ through a lens, expressed in degrees. The choice of focal length is key, with longer lenses offering a narrower angle of view.

Understand the relationship between focal length and angle of view.



You need to consider sensor size, too. The angle of view can be measured horizontally, vertically and diagonally, but lens manufacturers often list just the diagonal, corner-to-corner angle. Focal length and sensor size affect the maximum angle of view possible – and the angles of view illustrated here are for lenses attached to a full-frame camera.

Field of View takeaways

FoV is expressed in degrees.

FoV is determined by the camera lens and sensor size.

The human eye has an average field of view of about 170-180 degrees.

In photography, you can change the field of view by changing our lens.

A wide-angle lens will allow you to capture more of a scene, while using a telephoto lens or moving the camera will decrease the field of view.

Use the handy cheat sheet above to see this all for yourself. And make sure to keep us bookmarked for more great photography cheat sheets.

