"A compact camera and two good strobes will produce better photos than an expensive camera with no artificial light"

By
published

Leading international underwater photographers share their tips for success, love for the oceans and their go-to kit

Composite image of three underwater photographs of marine life, by photographers Jay Clue and Sam Glenn Smith
Clockwise from top left: photographs by Jay Clue and Sam Glenn-Smith feature on the latest batch of certification cards from diving organisation PADI (Image credit: © Jay Clue and Sam Glenn Smith)

Leading scuba diver training organization PADI recently released a new batch of certification cards graced with images from some of the finest underwater photographers. 

A PADI certification card is given to anyone who has successfully completed one of the organization’s training courses at any of its dive centers around the world. 

Portrait of Photographer and cinemaphotographer Jay Clue
Jay Clue

Clue’s creative practice comprises wildlife, adventure travel, astrophotography and conservation photography. His work is driven by a passion to inspire people across the globe to take action and protect the natural beauty of the world. As well as working as a commercial photographer, Clue also dedicates time to teaching photography workshops and leading unique ocean wildlife trips worldwide. Clue is a PADI Master Instructor and a Tec Trimix Instructor, as well as a cave diver and Closed Circuit Rebreather Diver.

Portrait of Underwater photographer Sam Glenn-Smith
Sam Glenn-Smith

Hailing from the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Australia, Glenn-Smith is fascinated by our marine world and loves to dive as much as he can. A PADI instructor and dive guide, Glenn-Smith’s career at The Scuba Doctor Dive Shop in Rye allows him to spend time in the water doing what he loves, giving instruction, guiding and underwater photography – a passion he shares with visitors from Australia and further afield.

