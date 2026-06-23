The DJI Neo crashes to just $139 in this amazing Prime Day deal !
This hands-free DJI drone is one of the best Prime Day deals under $140
The DJI Neo has dropped to just $139 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from $199 and getting you a 4K camera drone for an incredible price to start off your aerial imaging adventures
The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content.
This bundle version of the Neo drone is worth considering despite the extra cost, as you get three batteries for more fly time, and a two-way charger.
For anyone looking to capture aerial footage without carrying a large drone or learning a complicated control system, this is a deal that immediately demands attention. The Neo is compact, lightweight, and designed to make getting into the air as straightforward as possible.
Its ability to take off from the palm of your hand is a major part of the appeal. Intelligent flight modes can automatically follow and film you, allowing the drone to capture walking, cycling, travel, and outdoor adventures without requiring someone else to operate the camera.
Despite its tiny size, the DJI Neo can record stabilized 4K video, producing smooth and detailed footage that is ready to share. It is particularly well suited to social media creators, families, travellers, and anyone who wants a simple way to add aerial perspectives to their content.
The protected propeller design also makes the Neo feel less intimidating than many traditional drones, while its lightweight construction means it can easily slip into a small bag. It is the kind of camera you can take almost anywhere without having to plan your entire day around carrying additional equipment.
At just £113.05, the DJI Neo offers a huge amount of creative potential for the money. With a £55.95 saving, easy hands-free shooting, and stabilised 4K video, this is one of the most tempting entry-level drone deals in the Amazon Prime sale.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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