The DJI Neo crashes to just $139 in this amazing Prime Day deal !

The DJI Neo has dropped to just $139 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from $199 and getting you a 4K camera drone for an incredible price to start off your aerial imaging adventures

Save $60 DJI Neo: was $199 now $139 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content.

Save $90 DJI 3-battery Combo: was $289 now $199 at Amazon This bundle version of the Neo drone is worth considering despite the extra cost, as you get three batteries for more fly time, and a two-way charger.

For anyone looking to capture aerial footage without carrying a large drone or learning a complicated control system, this is a deal that immediately demands attention. The Neo is compact, lightweight, and designed to make getting into the air as straightforward as possible.

Its ability to take off from the palm of your hand is a major part of the appeal. Intelligent flight modes can automatically follow and film you, allowing the drone to capture walking, cycling, travel, and outdoor adventures without requiring someone else to operate the camera.

Despite its tiny size, the DJI Neo can record stabilized 4K video, producing smooth and detailed footage that is ready to share. It is particularly well suited to social media creators, families, travellers, and anyone who wants a simple way to add aerial perspectives to their content.

The protected propeller design also makes the Neo feel less intimidating than many traditional drones, while its lightweight construction means it can easily slip into a small bag. It is the kind of camera you can take almost anywhere without having to plan your entire day around carrying additional equipment.

At just £113.05, the DJI Neo offers a huge amount of creative potential for the money. With a £55.95 saving, easy hands-free shooting, and stabilised 4K video, this is one of the most tempting entry-level drone deals in the Amazon Prime sale.