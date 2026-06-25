The Skyrover X1 drone just crashed to its lowest-ever price of $419 in the Amazon Prime sale

The Skyrover X1 drone has dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $419, down from $499 and saving you a sweet $80 on a compact aerial camera packed with intelligent flight features.

Great price Save 16% ($80) Skyrover X1 in Grey: was $499 now $419 at Amazon The Skyrover X1 is a compact and creator-friendly 4K drone that combines smooth gimbal-stabilized video, vertical shooting, and intelligent flight features, making it a great choice for travel, social media, and everyday aerial footage.

For anyone looking to capture high-quality aerial footage without spending flagship-drone money, this is a deal that immediately deserves attention. The X1 combines a lightweight, foldable design with detailed 4K video, making it easy to carry on vacations, hikes, road trips, and everyday adventures.

Intelligent subject tracking is another major part of its appeal. The drone can follow moving subjects and help capture smooth, dynamic footage, making it particularly useful for filming outdoor activities, travel content, and social media videos without needing a separate camera operator.

The Skyrover X1 also offers obstacle sensing to help make flying feel more secure, particularly for newer pilots. Combined with its straightforward controls and portable design, it provides an approachable route into aerial photography and filmmaking.

Its ability to capture high-resolution photographs adds even more versatility, allowing you to switch between cinematic video and detailed aerial stills from the same compact aircraft. It is the kind of drone that can cover everything from sweeping landscapes to family adventures.

At just $419, the Skyrover X1 offers a compelling combination of portability, intelligent features, and aerial image quality. With an $80 saving and its lowest-ever price, this is easily one of the most tempting affordable drone deals available right now.