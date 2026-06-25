The Skyrover X1 drone just crashed to its lowest-ever price of $419 in the Amazon Prime sale
The Skyrover X1 4K drone is just $419 in the Amazon Prime Sale
The Skyrover X1 drone has dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $419, down from $499 and saving you a sweet $80 on a compact aerial camera packed with intelligent flight features.
The Skyrover X1 is a compact and creator-friendly 4K drone that combines smooth gimbal-stabilized video, vertical shooting, and intelligent flight features, making it a great choice for travel, social media, and everyday aerial footage.
For anyone looking to capture high-quality aerial footage without spending flagship-drone money, this is a deal that immediately deserves attention. The X1 combines a lightweight, foldable design with detailed 4K video, making it easy to carry on vacations, hikes, road trips, and everyday adventures.
Intelligent subject tracking is another major part of its appeal. The drone can follow moving subjects and help capture smooth, dynamic footage, making it particularly useful for filming outdoor activities, travel content, and social media videos without needing a separate camera operator.
The Skyrover X1 also offers obstacle sensing to help make flying feel more secure, particularly for newer pilots. Combined with its straightforward controls and portable design, it provides an approachable route into aerial photography and filmmaking.
Its ability to capture high-resolution photographs adds even more versatility, allowing you to switch between cinematic video and detailed aerial stills from the same compact aircraft. It is the kind of drone that can cover everything from sweeping landscapes to family adventures.
At just $419, the Skyrover X1 offers a compelling combination of portability, intelligent features, and aerial image quality. With an $80 saving and its lowest-ever price, this is easily one of the most tempting affordable drone deals available right now.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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