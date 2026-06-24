Popular DJI Flip drone falls to its lowest price ever - and can shoot 4K aerial video and 48-megapixel photos

The DJI Flip drone kit has just dropped to the lowest price we have ever seen it in the US - and can be snapped up for $509 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Save $130 DJI Flip with RC-N3 Remote: was $639 now $509 at Amazon The Flip is DJI's first drone with built-in propeller guards and is designed for content creation. It can shoot 4K video and 48MP stills, and has a built-in 3-axis gimbal. This deal comes with the better of the two controllers that are available - with a built-in screen so that you don't need to use your cellphone.

The DJI Flip is a lightweight drone, weighing under 249g, making it travel-friendly and exempt from registration in many regions. It features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing stunning 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos. With up to 31 minutes of flight time, you can capture more footage without interruption.

This drone is equipped with AI subject tracking, ensuring your subject stays perfectly framed, even during dynamic activities. The foldable full-coverage propeller guard enhances safety during flight, making it ideal for novice pilots. Additionally, the DJI Flip supports palm takeoff, enabling on-the-go selfie captures without the need for a remote controller.

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