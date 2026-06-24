Popular DJI Flip drone falls to its lowest price ever - and can shoot 4K aerial video and 48-megapixel photos
Grab a big discount on this awesome DJI Flip drone bundle
The DJI Flip drone kit has just dropped to the lowest price we have ever seen it in the US - and can be snapped up for $509 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Flip is DJI's first drone with built-in propeller guards and is designed for content creation. It can shoot 4K video and 48MP stills, and has a built-in 3-axis gimbal. This deal comes with the better of the two controllers that are available - with a built-in screen so that you don't need to use your cellphone.
The DJI Flip is a lightweight drone, weighing under 249g, making it travel-friendly and exempt from registration in many regions. It features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing stunning 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos. With up to 31 minutes of flight time, you can capture more footage without interruption.
This drone is equipped with AI subject tracking, ensuring your subject stays perfectly framed, even during dynamic activities. The foldable full-coverage propeller guard enhances safety during flight, making it ideal for novice pilots. Additionally, the DJI Flip supports palm takeoff, enabling on-the-go selfie captures without the need for a remote controller.
See other Prime Day drone deals that we recommend
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.