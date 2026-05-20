The Skyrover X1 drone just crashed to its lowest-ever price of $449 for Memorial Day!

The Skyrover X1 has just dropped to its lowest-ever price this Memorial Day, with B&H cutting this clever 4K camera drone to just $449. That is down from $758, saving you a cool $309 on a drone that packs in a surprising amount of tech for the money.

If you have been waiting for a capable, creator-friendly drone that does not completely destroy your budget, this is a very strong deal.

Great price Save 41% ($309) Skyrover X1 in Grey: was $758 now $449 at BHPhoto The Skyrover X1 is a compact and creator-friendly 4K drone that combines smooth gimbal-stabilized video, vertical shooting, and intelligent flight features, making it a great choice for travel, social media, and everyday aerial footage.

What makes the Skyrover X1 so interesting is that it is not just another cheap drone with a camera bolted on. It is designed to make aerial content easier, with a stabilized 3-axis gimbal, 4K60 HDR video, 48MP stills, and intelligent flight features that should appeal to beginners and more experienced pilots alike. B&H also lists it as weighing under 8.8oz, which means it does not need registration in the US.

For content creators, that combination is really appealing. The rotating camera allows for true vertical shooting, which is ideal if you are creating footage for social media, while the 3-axis gimbal helps keep your clips smooth and polished. There is also AI subject tracking, automated return-to-home functionality, and 360-degree obstacle avoidance, making it a far more confidence-inspiring option than many drones at this price.

The camera spec is also much stronger than you might expect from a drone now sitting below $500. With 4K60 HDR video, slow-motion recording up to 4K100, digital zoom, and a 1/1.32-inch CMOS sensor, the Skyrover X1 looks like a genuinely useful tool for travel, family adventures, landscapes, action clips, and everyday aerial footage. It is the kind of drone that makes creative shooting feel more accessible without feeling too basic.

I also like that this is a drone built with modern creators in mind. The ability to shoot vertically without cropping later is a big deal, especially if you are making Instagram Reels, TikToks, or YouTube Shorts. Add in its compact size, intelligent flight modes, and low-light Super AI Night Mode, and this becomes a very tempting package for anyone who wants to start capturing more cinematic aerial footage.

At just $449, the Skyrover X1 looks like one of the standout Memorial Day drone deals right now. A $309 saving is already impressive, but when you factor in the 4K60 HDR video, 48MP stills, vertical shooting, and obstacle avoidance, this deal starts to look seriously good.

If you have been waiting for a drone that offers strong creative features without the premium price tag, this could be the one to grab before the price takes off again.