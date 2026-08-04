Canon EOS R5 full-frame pro camera drops to its lowest price ever!

I have been using the Canon EOS R5 since I bought it just after this phenomenal flagship camera was first launched - and I paid a lot more for it back then that you can buy it for today

Wex Photo is now offering the R5 for just £2,449 - which is the lowest price we have ever seen it at.

Admittedly, with the newer Canon EOS R5 Mark II now on sale, we expected the price of the OG model to drop – but for me, this older R5 is now something of a bargain. And as I have previously explained, I am not going to upgrade to the newer model