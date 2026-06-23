The HoverAir X1 ProMax 8K is the premium "follow-me" drone; it folds like a book and disappears into your pocket, or pops out and uses AI to automatically follow you without the need for a controller. Now you can get it – and all the accessories you could ever need – for a massive discount.

There are different ways of thinking about what makes a good drone. Some people see them as for pure fun. Some see them as a carefully-used compositional camera for shooting video or stills.

Some always hoped that a drone could act as an 'angel on the shoulder' and follow

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HoverAir not only perfected that tech – first with the HoverAir X1 – but then came back and added a ton of options and features so the drone could be all things to all people.

This drone can still fold out of a pocket and be launched with nothing more than the tap of a button from the palm of your hand – and it'll come back to you like a cross between a loyal dog and, well, a drone.

More than that, the company has also created a number of editions for different sports, all of which have clever different accessories.

I was especially impressed that the Skiing bundle has most of the other extras and a special charging device which keep the batteries at the right temperature so the freezing weather doesn't prevent you getting the action shot.

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It also includes a remote controller so you can fly the drone like a more traditional one should you decide you want to take command – but, in keeping with HoverAir's drone – it can also fold down to a compact size. Nonetheless it manages to pack a small display – more than can be said for the leading brand (unless you dig deeper into your pocket).

Given all that, it's very exciting to see that most of the bundles have either good or great discounts for Prime Day.