I'm the drone expert and these are the drones I'd pick up this Prime Day 🚁🇺🇸

I've been flying drones – and sharing secrets about them – ever since the early days, so you can rest assured that I know all the best models out there. This Prime Day I've been checking out the deals on offer and I can confidently say that, while they're available, these are definitely the best.

Prime Day is a bit longer than a day now – it's four days of deals and offers, exclusive to Amazon, that runs from June 23-26. My colleagues and Digital Camera World and I keep looking for the best deals on all cameras, drones, and the devices we cover during the sale and share them with you.

We've been doing this a few years, and one thing we've learned is that the deals come and go quickly – sometimes things sell out – so what I'd suggest is that if you're keen on picking up a drone in the next few days but you don't see what you want just yet, bookmark this page and check back often over the next few days.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Without further ado, here are the best drone deals that I'd buy right now. Beneath each one I've added a little explainer as to why I personally think it's a really good choice right now.

Amazon Prime: Best drone deals

Save $60 DJI Neo: was $199 now $139 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content.

I'd choose this drone because – although there is an upgraded sequel in the form of the DJI Neo 2 – this gives you so much capability for a surprisingly little amount of money in the drone world. It's also incredibly upgradeable.

The Neo 2 also tends to come from 2nd-party resellers, whereas the original Neo is still sold by DJI.

Out of the box, it can use AI tracking to follow you and orbit you, or it can be piloted using a phone – but you can add radio remote control for long-distance flying, or even FPV goggles and a 'wand' controller (also heavily discounted for Prime) to fly it as if you're a pilot sat inside. A lot of capability in a very small, very safe design, even before you acknowledge the pleasing price.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Save $210 DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC): was $549 now $339 at Amazon The DJI Mini 3 comes in under the crucial 249g weight limit but still manages 4K video, a true horizontal or vertical camera with 48-megapixels, level 5 wind resistance, and lots of useful beginner features.

This Mini 3 is a great choice for photographers, and this upgraded control option means you don't need to go rummaging around and connect your phone to the remote with a cable.

What makes this drone very useful for a lot of people is that it's the cheapest drone in which the gimbal (the piece that holds and steadies the camera) can rotate the camera to a vertical position.

That makes it the cheapest drone that offers true portrait mode shooting. Given this is the correct way around for TikTok, Instagram video and YouTube Shorts – and so much other social media – it's easy to see why this would have appeal.

Save $90 DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $209 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that combines stabilized 4K video, simple flight controls, and a compact folding design for travel, landscapes, and everyday aerial photography.

Starting with the aim of shooting photo and video on a drone? The camera on this drone is more than capable. Why such a big discount here? I think it is so big because outside the USA a slightly newer model has come out (it's called Lito) but you can't get it here and it looks more or less the same anyway, so there is a lot to be said for the "Why spend more?" argument if you want 4K video.

Save $320 Antigravity A1: was $1,599 now $1,279 at Amazon The Antigravity A1 Infinity Bundle is an immersive 8K 360-degree drone package that combines intuitive motion control, vision goggles, multiple batteries, and versatile accessories for creative aerial filmmaking. Click through and check the bundles to see the best deals (below the price on the Amazon page)

The Antigravity A1 is not the cheapest drone, so a price drop is welcome, but the 360-degree camera is extremely impressive and is doubly excellent thanks to the inclusion of Insta360's post-processing software, which is the best in the business in my view. I reviewed this drone and I not only enjoyed flying it, but I found it a breeze to go back after flying and turn the recording into varied and engaging edits from the comfort of my laptop.

Amazon's best deals across Photo & Video

Today's top Amazon deal - up to 40% off!

Best lens deals - Save up to £300 off

Best video deals - up to 15% saving

Best photo printer deals - huge savings across a massive range