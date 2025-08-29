The brilliant DJI Mini 4K camera drone drops back under $250 (if you are on Prime)

The DJI Mini 4K is an excellent entry-level drone from the market leader in consumer drones, and as the drone expert, this is the drone I'd highly recommend, particularly at this price - currently just $249 with the RC-N1 controller, as long as you are an Amazon Prime member.

We've seen this price before - but with prices heading North, and DJI drones becoming harder to find in stock - I think this makes this an even better deal than ever before.

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $249 at Amazon 🇺🇸 Save $50 on Amazon Prime This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of capturing amazing aerial footage. Also shoots RAW & Panoramas! Review: ★★★★★ Read more ▼

DJI, at one point, seemed to hesitate about sharing the high-resolution 4K camera with their cheapest drone, and they only did so with the launch of this drone last year, so it's still something of a bargain at full price (and particularly so with lots of prices rising due to tariff changes). Now you can choose between this 4K video drone or the more child-safe (but less photo/video-centric DJI Neo).

Anyway, when I reviewed and tested this I gave it 5 stars because of the value (and that was at full price. Now I've seen the prices fall back down to where they were over Black Friday…

The DJI Mini 4K is a capable drone, which boasts GPS and a good quality remote control capable of keeping a clear signal from a range of up to 10km (much more than the distance you're legally allowed to fly, but that means the live video won't drop out).

There is one-touch return to home, around 30 minutes of flight time, and the ability to fly in wind of up to 5 on the Beaufort scale (thats 38kph).

One thing you might consider is the similarly price, but slightly cheaper DJI Neo - you can see my thoughts on the two in my DJI Neo vs Mini 4K comparison. But pick either one and you will have a great quadcopter for aerial photography!

