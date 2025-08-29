I forgot to check one thing before buying my laptop, and I've lived to regret it

Last time I chose a laptop, I thought I was being thorough. Hours of research, poring over spreadsheets of specs. Watching YouTube reviews from around the world. Checking each model's processor, its RAM, its storage, its display quality.

What I didn't check—because it never crossed my mind—was whether I could plug the darned thing in from both sides.

Seems obvious now, doesn't it? But there I was, unboxing my shiny new MacBook Air, ready to replace my struggling, ageing machine, and super-excited. I placed it on my desk with care, reached for the charger, and then it hit me.

This model came with two USB-C ports, just two. Both on the left side. Mocking me. Because my previous laptop had plugged in from the right. And the cable from my new one wouldn't reach the single plug in my home office.

As far as I could tell, there were three potential solutions. I could snake a lengthy cable across the space; not great. I could rearrange my home office, so I was facing away from the window not towards it; not great at all. Or I could use my MacBook on battery power all day, then charge it at night. Which felt…. well, just ridiculous really.

Litany of frustration

And it wasn't just a problem using my MacBook at home. Worse still was working in a coffee shop, a railway station waiting room, the foyer of a hotel… anywhere where power outlets are in short supply, basically.

Inevitably, I'd find the perfect spot, only to discover the power outlet was on the wrong side. I'd then face the choice of stretching my cable across the walkway, where people would trip over it with abandon; sit twisted at an unnatural angle; or give up and try another place entirely.

What's maddening is that none of this should have been an issue; plenty of laptops have charging ports on both sides. Yet too many manufacturers have decided, in their infinite wisdom, that most people don't need this. It's like you've bought a car, then discovered the steering wheel only works when you sit in the back seat.

As a result, there's now an extensive market of dongles, hubs and extension cables to make up for this oversight. Which basically means companies are profiting from selling solutions to a problem they created.

Oh well. Six months later, I've adapted. I've got a 3m cable permanently snaked around my desk like electronic ivy. I've memorized the best seats in every local cafe and pub for using a laptop. I've developed an unconscious habit of checking power outlets before sitting anywhere in public. But I shouldn't have to. This is 2025, not 1995. Come on, people!

So here's my advice if you're hunting for a new laptop. Tune out the sales rep as they talk excitedly about the neural processing unit, the graphics card, the amount of RAM. And ask yourself... how exactly does this thing plug in?

