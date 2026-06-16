DJI Mini 3 drone falls to its lowest-ever price EVER!
The DJI Mini 3 is a great device with a lot of features and a safe, low weight, and we have just seen a massive price cut!
The Mini 3 is not DJI's latest beginner-friendly drone - but thanks to an overnight price drop, it is now at the lowest price that we have ever seen it at. And at just £219, with the basic RC-N1, this is a brilliant early Prime Day camera deal (and you don't even need to be a Prime member).
The DJI Mini 3 comes in under the crucial 249g weight limit but still manages 4K video, a true horizontal or vertical camera with 48-megapixels, level 5 wind resistance, and lots of useful beginner features.
This little drone weighs in at 248g, meeting the all-important 249g (0.55 pound) threshold. And while subsequent Mini releases, including the Mini Pro range, have expanded upon the DJI Mini 3’s capabilities, it’s still a very usable little drone for content creators. I’m also very much of the opinion that first-time drone owners are better off purchasing a decent drone they can use to capture content, without spending big on a device that hopefully won’t (but sadly can) end up plunging into the drink or veering into a tree.
What you get with the DJI Mini 3 is a 1/1.3-inch sensor with dual native ISO, the ability to capture stills up to 48MP, and video footage up to 4K / 30p and 2.7K / 60p. A three-axis mechanical gimbal works to keep shots steady, while also enabling True Vertical Shooting (a boon for short-form creators). Level five wind resistance is to be expected in this price range, and the max flight time is rated for 38 mins. It can be expanded to 51 mins with the separately sold Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, at the expense of a higher weight. Do be aware that the Mini 3 doesn’t feature the subject tracking or collision sensors of higher-end DJI Mini drones.
Check our guide to the…
Best camera drones
Best DJI drones
Best cheap drones
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.