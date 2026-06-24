The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 already has a history of going viral thanks to its portable form factor and tripod-free steady video. But now an Amazon Prime Day deal has been so popular that the major retailer has already sold out. Thankfully, a handful of other retailers still have stock available at the lowest-ever price.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is an unusual camera in that it’s a camera that’s built right into a gimbal. That's part of why the camera went viral. The gimbal not only creates smooth video but also allows the camera to track your movement, perfect for vlogging and recording action.

The other reason that the Pocket 3 has been so successful? The camera uses a larger one-inch sensor, so the video and photo quality are excellent for the price.

LOWEST EVER PRICE Save 24% ($121) DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was $499 now $378 at BHPhoto The price of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 has been all over the place since the camera went viral. The price has finally settled back down to a $499 list, but this $378 deal is still the lowest price on record.

The camera’s popularity drove up the price to as high as $799, thanks to a mix of trends and tariffs. But now with Prime Day plus DJI’s recent launch of the Pocket 4, the price has dropped to a record low.

The Osmo Pocket 3’s $378 deal has been so popular that Amazon has sold out, and the listing now warns of a “high price” thanks to surging demand. But, I’ve found that several US retailers still have that $378 price with the camera in stock.

B&H Photo Video has matched Amazon’s earlier price at $378, plus it adds a free one-year extended warranty and, as of this writing, has the camera in stock and ready to ship.

Photo retailer Adorama has the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 in stock and ready to go with free two-day shipping.

Electronics giant Best Buy also has the Pocket 3 listed as in stock at the discounted price.

Another option? The Creator Combo includes a wireless mic with the camera and has dropped down to $512.

DJI has recently launched the Pocket 4, but the camera can be more challenging to find in the US – not to mention more expensive. Of all the Prime Day deals that I’ve been following, the Pocket 3 discount is the most tempting to me personally – partially because it’s the lowest ever price and partially because I’d love the ability to auto-track when creating social media videos.

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For more steep camera discounts, browse the best Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals on cameras. Or, take a look at the best cameras for vlogging.