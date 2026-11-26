This Leica-powered 8K gimbal camera is my favorite on the market – and it's just got a huge £125 Black Friday discount
My favorite pocket-sized filmmaking camera just got a Black Friday discount that's too good to ignore
Some seriously impressive camera deals are floating around ahead of Black Friday, but this one has particularly caught my attention. The Insta360 Luna Ultra is quite simply my favorite gimbal camera on the market right now, and you can now pick up the Insta360 Luna Ultra Creator Bundle for just £704 at Jessops, down from its usual price of £829, saving you a rather impressive £125. And at this price, I genuinely think it's the best ready-to-shoot gimbal camera package on the market!
What makes the Insta360 Luna Ultra so appealing to me is just how much technology has been packed into such a compact camera. Co-engineered with Leica, it boasts a dual-lens camera system, a 1-inch sensor capable of capturing stunning 8K video, three-axis mechanical stabilization, and a detachable touchscreen that offers even more creative freedom. Whether you're vlogging, documenting your travels, or producing professional-looking content for social media, this little camera offers an incredible amount of versatility.
However, it's the Creator Bundle that I'd personally recommend buying, especially with this £125 discount. Alongside the camera itself, you're getting an Insta360 Mic Pro transmitter, a wide-angle lens, a battery handle, a carry bag, and several other useful accessories. Essentially, you're getting a comprehensive content creation setup without having to spend even more money buying additional accessories further down the line.
While there are certainly some excellent alternatives on the market, if I were spending my own money on a pocket-sized gimbal camera this Black Friday, the Insta360 Luna Ultra Creator Bundle would be my first choice. The combination of Leica imaging technology, incredible versatility, and a comprehensive selection of accessories makes this package particularly difficult to beat at just £704. And with Black Friday officially kicking off tomorrow, I wouldn't risk waiting around and potentially missing out on what I consider to be one of the best gimbal camera deals of the year!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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