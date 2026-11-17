I’ve never seen the Nikon ZR at this price! RED-infused video camera drops down to just £1,899
The body-only Nikon ZR drops to the lowest-ever UK price, while the lens kit also plummets to a new record-low price
You can pick up the Nikon ZR at London Camera Exchange for £1,999 (body only) or £2,529 with a kit lensin the form of the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S. In both instances, this is the lowest Nikon’s video-centric mirrorless camera has ever been in the UK, that’s a tidy saving of £200 on both.
Sure, these aren’t eye-watering discounts, but when you consider the fact that the Nikon ZR was only released at the tail end of last year, and has proven popular with videographers and hybrid shooters, anything off the RRP is a good deal at the this point in the camera’s lifespan.
There’s no doubt about it, the Nikon ZR is built to be a full-frame video-making machine. It ditches the EVF in favour of a massive 4-inch monitor, can shoot 6K / 60p internally with RED’s coveted color science, and can even capture 32-bit float audio.
This Nikon ZR bundle comes with the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S standard zoom. It’s small, light and optically very impressive for a kit lens, an ideal starting point for your Z-mount lens collection. However, while this does save you money off the lens’s RRP, you can find this optic for a fraction of the price on the used market, so that’s something to consider if you’re on the fence about opting for this or the body-only variant.
The Nikon ZR is Nikon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera to boast a video-centric design. No viewfinder and a blocky body with a shallow grip make it effortlessly 'riggable' and its huge 4-inch monitor mitigates the need for an external monitor.
Best of all, the Nikon ZR is a collaboration between Nikon and RED, featuring its own specialist R3D NE codec, based on RED’s coveted R3D RAW. You also get dual-base ISO, IBIS, and up to 6K / 60p internal video recording.
The Nikon ZR was also the first camera to debut 32-bit float with both built-in and external microphones, and despite having no on-board cooling system, it’s exceedingly good at dissipating heat, enabling 125 minutes of uninterrupted R3D NE 6K / 60p video.
If you’re looking for an alternative to the Sony FX3 and Canon EOS C50, or are a Nikon content creator looking to improve your video setup, the Nikon ZR could be just the ticket. And right now (at the time of writing), you won’t find it cheaper anywhere in the UK.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.