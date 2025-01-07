Canon rumored to be developing a game-changing video camera to rival the Sony FX series

Rumors are circulating that Canon is working on a new handheld cinema-like camera designed to compete with Sony's FX series – and if the speculation is true, it could be a game-changer for creators.

In today’s content-driven world, video reigns supreme. Whether it’s long-form content for YouTube or TV, or short-form clips for social media, video is the best way for creators to connect with their audiences and grow their brands. As a result, creators are increasingly demanding higher-quality tools for video production, leading to the rise in popularity of cinema cameras and professional cine lenses.

The Sony FX3 (Image credit: Sony)

According to Canon Rumors, the company is developing a new dedicated video camera that sits between its popular hybrid mirrorless cameras and the higher-end Cinema EOS video series. While specifics remain scarce, the rumor mill suggests that the camera will be named the Canon EOS RC, aimed directly at Sony’s FX line, particularly the compact FX3 and FX30 models.

Sony's FX series has been a major hit among content creators, combining the cutting-edge technology from its renowned Alpha mirrorless cameras with a body optimized for video production. Enhanced with unique video-focused features, the FX series has quickly become a go-to choice for both aspiring and professional filmmakers.

Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z lens on a Canon EOS R5 camera (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

If the rumors are true, Canon may be looking to enter this growing market with a strong competitor in the Canon EOS RC. With the company already producing excellent hybrid cameras that many creators use for video work, a purpose-built, video-optimized model would likely appeal to users – both loyal Canon fans and newcomers to video.

In addition to rumors about the EOS RC, Canon has been making waves in the lens market by developing lenses that are tailor-made for video performance. Standout models like the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z and the Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z feature power zoom capabilities designed for smooth, cinematic video capture. These lenses show Canon’s commitment to the video market and may signal that a new dedicated video camera could be in the works.

While there are few details available, it’s unclear whether the Canon EOS RC will feature a full-frame or APS-C sensor. However, based on Canon's recent push to expand its APS-C offerings, many expect the new camera to feature a cropped sensor. This could also explain Canon’s recent collaboration with third-party lens manufacturers like Sigma and Tamron, who are now developing RF-S mount lenses for Canon APS-C cameras – a move that would further expand the camera’s potential user base if the rumors prove accurate.

It's important to remember that these are still just rumors, and Canon has yet to make any official announcements about the EOS RC. Until Canon confirms the details, we can only speculate about what the upcoming camera will offer and how it will stack up against the competition.

