Sexy legs! This Manfrotto travel tripod drops to under 100 quid on Cyber Monday!

A tripod is the one accessory I try never to leave the house without when going on a landscape shoot, but the bulky size and cumbersome weight of some tripods can make them not that appealing to strap to my backpack when hiking to scenic spots.
The Manfrotto Befree GT Pro is the answer, with a fold-up design for compact stowage and an altogether reasonable 3.2lb weight. And the best news is that Wex Photo Video has just slashed the price of this fabulous travel tripod to under £100. It's going for the full £175 elsewhere, so this is a cracking deal!
The Befree GT PRO Aluminum Travel Tripod from Manfrotto is a lightweight aluminum travel tripod with a load capacity of 26.5 lb and a maximum height of 59.8 inches. This tripod leg set has 4-section legs with twist-lock joints and rubber feet.
The tripod is constructed from aluminum and finished in a smart satin black, and features a smart folding design where the legs swing upward for stowage, resulting in a highly compact folded height of just 45cm (17.7in). This makes it easy to carry, and it comes complete with a quality travel bag. The legs have four sections, secured by quick-release twist clamps that require minimal rotation to loosen and lock, offering robust support even at the maximum operating height.
It demonstrates impressive rigidity and vibration resistance even when fully extended, giving confidence when using its maximum load rating. While it's comparatively pricey for an aluminum travel tripod at its regular price, this sub-£100 offer is an absolute steal!
This price is (understandably) for the legs only, and you'll have to buy a head separately, but we've reviewed it as part of the Manfrotto Befree GT 3-Way kit, if you want to get the full skinny.
