This camera disguised as a flower spies on backyard wildlife – and I want one

Every time I experience an unusual backyard visitor – like the time I watched a bald eagle pick a squirrel off my bird feeder – I wonder just how much I miss when I’m not outside or near a window. The Wonder Petal, a flower-shaped backyard camera by the creator of the Bird Buddy, may be just what my garden needs to avoid missing unusual backyard visitors.

Teased at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, the Petal is an upcoming outdoor camera that works with Bird Buddy’s AI to help recognize the creatures visiting the area. TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff says the camera can look a bit like a large orange flower. The Petal has a 1/1.9-inch camera sensor that shoots 12MP still photos as well as 4K video. The camera then sends the footage to the Wonder app to identify birds and even bugs.

The Petal is capable of recognizing bugs as well as birds (Image credit: Bird Buddy)

The flower-inspired camera sits on a bendable stem. That stem can be stuck in the ground or wrapped around a tree branch. The camera can also be paired with an add-on solar panel to help extend the little camera’s battery life.

Like the Bird Buddy bird feeder camera, the Petal will send the images to an app, where it can send real-time alerts or a daily digest of which creatures visited the backyard. The company also says that optional lens attachments will adjust the camera’s view for close-up or wide angle uses.

The Petal camera will also have optional lens add-ons (Image credit: Bird Buddy)

During CES, the company also announced Wonder Blocks, a modular system designed for bug watching, including a bug hotel and seed tray. Of course, the Petal camera can be used to monitor which bugs visit the modular system.

The Wonder Petal isn’t for sale just yet, but the company expects it to ship sometime this spring, with a list price of around $99, which roughly converts to £79 / AU$158.

