The forgotten magic of CCD sensors: Why I won’t give them up!

In an era where digital photography is dominated by CMOS sensors, I find myself holding onto something different: every digital camera I own today has a CCD sensor – and I could not be happier!



In a market obsessed with megapixels, low-light performance, and lightning-fast autofocus, my commitment to CCD may seem like an anomaly. But for me, the decision is simple—it’s all about color.

CCD (charge-coupled device) sensors were the gold standard of digital photography before CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) took over.

Unlike CMOS sensors, which read data from each pixel individually, CCD sensors transfer image data across the entire chip in a more unified manner. This results in less digital noise at lower ISOs, a unique rendering of tonal gradations, and most importantly – at least to me – a richer, more film-like color response.

Having spent nearly 20 years as a professional sports photographer, I have used more CMOS cameras than I can count. I fully acknowledge their technical advantages: better ISO performance, faster processing, and improved power efficiency. In fast-paced environments, such as stadiums with artificial lighting, CMOS sensors are a necessity.

But when I pick up a camera for personal work, I’m not chasing technical perfection—I’m after a certain look, a feeling, a soul.

My Leica M-E and Fujifilm S3 Pro are the crown jewels of my digital kit. Both cameras produce colors reminiscent of Kodak’s legendary Kodachrome film – deep reds, true blues, and warm golden highlights that seem to glow from within.

There’s a richness to CCD colors that modern CMOS sensors, no matter how advanced, just don’t replicate. The images feel organic, less clinical, and more like the classic film photography that first inspired me to pick up a camera.

Beyond color, I also love the way CCD sensors handle black-and-white conversions. Whether shooting JPEGs in-camera or converting RAW files in post, CCD sensors create mono images with an incredible depth, richness, and tonal separation that feels reminiscent of classic film stocks.

The transitions between shadows and highlights are smoother, and the overall character has a unique analog quality that CMOS struggles to match.

Manufacturers have spent years refining CMOS color science but while today’s sensors are more accurate than ever, accuracy isn’t the same as character. CCD sensors don’t just capture a scene – they interpret it in a way that enhances the natural vibrancy of the world.

With a CCD sensor, the colors pop right out of the camera without excessive post-processing. With a CMOS sensor, I often find myself tweaking colors in post, trying to recapture something that a CCD sensor delivers effortlessly.

The reality is that CCD sensors have all but disappeared from mainstream digital cameras. They are power-hungry, expensive to manufacture, and lack the speed that modern photographers demand. But for those of us who prioritize color over convenience, they remain irreplaceable.

Will I ever abandon CCD? Perhaps one day, if a manufacturer can create a CMOS sensor that truly captures the color depth and character I love. But for now, I’ll keep shooting with my Leica M-E, my Fujifilm S3 Pro, and my handful of other CCD cameras – holding onto digital color as it was meant to be.

