GoPro is entering a new era with the launch of the Mission series. But while the April 14 announcement of the GoPro Mission 1, Mission 1 Pro, and Mission 1 Pro ILS came full of details like open gate 8K60 from a one-inch sensor, a key detail has yet to be revealed: price.

The Mission series is GoPro’s move into more cinema-grade cameras, sporting two fixed lens cameras and one mirrorless body that takes Micro Four Thirds lenses. All three Mission cameras have one-inch sensors larger than those of the brand’s longstanding Hero series.

But one detail that the company has yet to share? How much that sensor upgrade is going to cost. The price of the GoPro Mission 1 Pro, along with the Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro ILS, have not yet been announced.

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It’s not unusual for a camera announcement to come without an official price, but thankfully, it doesn’t seem that GoPro fans will have long to wait. GoPro says that the price will be unveiled during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is slated for April 19-22.

While I’m fully expecting to find out the price of the Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro in the coming days, I wouldn’t be surprised to have a longer wait for pricing details on the ILS mirrorless. The GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS without a built-in lens isn’t launching until the third quarter of 2026, and without an exact launch date, I won’t be surprised if the price on the ILS model doesn’t come until later.

The Mission series is a major change for the action camera giant – while it may be easy to speculate on the price of the Hero cameras with its longstanding history, I’m less confident trying to guess the price point for the new cameras.

The Mission 1 Pro will certainly come at a higher price than the Hero13 Black, so guesses under $429 / £399 / AU$649 are just wishful thinking. The question is, how much more?

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Looking at the price point of a few other cameras can offer some hints. The Sony ZV-1 II also has a one-inch sensor, and that’s priced at around $899 / £870 / AU1,349. The Canon PowerShot V1 has a 1.4-type sensor, and that’s priced at $899.99 / £959.99 / AU$1399.95.

But comparing the Mission series to a vlogging compact camera is like comparing apples to potatoes. Those point-and-shoots have zoom, the Mission 1 Pro does not, but it has 8K60 open gate too.

Another key factor? Waterproof cameras tend to be more expensive than non-waterproof options with similar specs, and the fixed lens Mission 1 models are waterproof without additional housing (the ILS is not waterproof).

The GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS is even harder to speculate on. While there have been one-inch sensor mirrorless cameras before, cameras like the Nikon 1 series are well in the past. And while the one-inch sensor suggests something more affordable than a budget APS-C camera, the specs like 8K60 open gate don’t sound cheap.

GoPro calls the Mission series cinema cameras, a category that isn't known for being cheap, but the one-inch sensor has me hoping that the Mission Series will be a budget alternative to high-end cinema cameras.

I can only guess at the cost of the GoPro Mission 1 Pro – and the slightly less speced out Mission 1 without the Pro in the name. I think price will be a major factor in just how well the Mission 1 series does.

But, according to GoPro’s announcement, the pricing will be revealed at the NAB Show, so GoPro fans likely only have a few more days to wait to find out.

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