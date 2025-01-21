Teenage photographer who died of cancer - and who inspired the Princess of Wales - has her images auctioned off for charity

The legacy of teenage photographer Liz Hatton, who died last year at age 17 from a rare cancer, continues, as 12 of her photographs are to be auctioned alongside works by world -famous photographers next month.

Auction house Morphets is based in Harrogate, Hatton’s home town in the UK, will auction off the photographs and waive its hammer fee, so 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.

Hatton’s photographs will sit alongside work by Alwyn R. Coates, Frank Herholdt, Jennifer Charlton and others.

A ballerina in the Royal Ballet (Image credit: Liz Hatton)

I spoke to Hatton last June after she posted her bucket list on X, formerly Twitter, who explained "There’s just been a bit of a shift in what’s normal," Liz told Digital Camera World, "I used to be very focused on school work, but I’ve stopped that completely now. If I only have around three years left to live, what's the point in A-levels?”

She favored a Canon EOS R6 and loved portrait photography, “because I like capturing people’s emotions,” she said.

She sadly died in November, but not before her beautiful photography and incredible resilience inspired so many people, including the Princess of Wales – whom she met after she invited her to Windsor Castle to take pictures of Prince William.

Prince William awarding pro cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish his knighthood in the investiture room at Buckingham Palace (Image credit: Liz Hatton)

After her death, Hatton’s family set up a JustGiving page to raise £100,000 (US$120,000 / AU$195,000) for Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor Research – a charity that funds research into the cancer she died of. The campaign has currently raised £71,000.

A Queen from Ru Paul's Drag Race (Image credit: Liz Hatton)

Ian Marshall of Morphets has spent the last six months putting the auction together . He told Harrogate based publication The Stray Ferret: “This auction will be one of the first of its kind in the UK, with more than 200 photographs by some of the leading practitioners from across Europe, including Liz Hatton’s work. We’d been planning the auction for some months, and then sadly the timing was right to tie it in with the sale of Liz’s photographs, which her mum Vicky immediately agreed to.

“These are rare and limited-edition images – some are one of one – and many have never been seen before publicly. Because of the rarity and standard of the pieces, we’re hoping the auction will generate a lot of interest from buyers globally, so that we can raise as much money as possible for charity.”

Hatton’s images start at Lot 235, and all the works will be on view to the public before the sale at Morphets, Albert Street, Harrogate, on January 31 from 10am to 6pm.

