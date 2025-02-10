SanDisk launches Creator: a new line-up of storage products designed for photographers and creatives

SanDisk has launched a new line of storage products: Creator. The range comprises the Creator PRO Portable SSD, Creator Desk Drive, Creator SDXC UHS-II Card, Creator microSD Card, and the Creator USB-C Flash Drive.

Creator PRO Portable SSD

(Image credit: Western Digital)

The Creator PRO Portable SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacity options and is ideal for transporting large amounts of images or video files in a portable device that can be powered by its USB-C connection. The drive should also be fast, with a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface enabling transfer speeds up to 2000 MB/s.

The SSD comes pre-formatted to work with Windows and Mac out of the box. It's also built to withstand drops of up to 9.8' and is IP65 rated for dust and water resistance. Expect to pay $163.99 for the base 1TB model, $278.99 for the 2TB capacity, and $406.99 for the 4TB drive.

Though we can't be absolutely certain, the Creator PRO Portable SSD appears to be functionally identical to SanDisk's existing Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 portable SSD, albeit with a different exterior color scheme.

Pre-order the Creator PRO Portable SSD now from B&H

Creator Desk Drive

(Image credit: Western Digital)

For even more storage capacity, there's the Creator Desk Drive. As the name suggests, this is designed to live on your desk as an alternative to a conventional desktop hard drive. With 4TB and 8TB capacities available, there's enough storage space for hours of 4K or 8K footage, and transfer speeds promise to be rapid thanks to a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface capable of up to 1000MB/s.

Like the Creator PRO Portable SSD, the Creator Desk Drive includes a 1-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. Also like the Creator PRO Portable SSD, the Creator Desk Drive looks like another re-launch of an older product: specifically the SanDisk Desk Drive SSD, as both drives share the same specs and casing shape.

The SanDisk Creator Desk Drive is available to pre-order, priced at $349.99 for the 4TB capacity, while the 8TB version has an RRP of $729.99.

Pre-order the Creator Desk Drive now from B&H

Creator SDXC UHS-II Card

(Image credit: Western Digital)

With up to 280MB/s read and 150 MB/s write speeds, the Creator SDXC UHS-II Card is comfortably quick enough for recording 4K video. SanDisk also claims it can handle 6K capture, and the card boasts a V60 speed rating. Capacities range from 128GB ($44.99), up to 1TB ($279.99).

Pre-order the Creator SDXC UHS-II Card now from B&H

Creator microSD Card

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Available in capacities up to 1TB, the Creator microSD Card can handle serious amounts of images or video data. It's only UHS-I and V30 speed rated though, so don't expect record-breaking transfer speeds, but the claimed maximum 190MB/s read and 190MB/s write rates are still respectable. Prices start at $19.99 for the lowest 128GB capacity, rising to $109.99 for the top 1TB card.

Pre-order the Creator microSD Card now from B&H

Creator USB-C Flash Drive

(Image credit: Western Digital)

This USB-C flash drive uses a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface to enable transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s, making it ideal for simple, every-day data transfer in a small, easily portable form factor. The Creator USB-C Flash Drive is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities, costing $29.99, $59.99 and $109.99, respectively.

Pre-order the Creator USB-C Flash Drive now from B&H