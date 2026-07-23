Your first mirrorless camera doesn't have to be expensive – these trusted Canon body and lens bundles are now cheaper
Save £180 on Canon's beginner mirrorless camera kits with one versatile zoom lens or two – whether you want to capture photos or want to explore video
Canon's mirrorless line offers two of the best beginner options around. Right now, you can save on both the Canon R100 and Canon R50 lens kits – and which one is best depends on what kind of creator you are.
The Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 lens bundle is now available for £489 at London Camera Exchange – with this deal, you save £180 off its original price of £669.
The Canon EOS R50 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 +75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens bundle is now available for £819 at London Camera Exchange – with this deal, you save £180 off its original price of £999.
Better still, the Canon EOS R50 bundle that includes only the 18-45mm lens currently costs £839 at London Camera Exchange– making this bundle exceptional value. For £20 less, you get the 750300mm telephoto lens included at no extra cost.
A compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel AF for fast, accurate focus in stills. It shoots up to 6.5fps, and records 4K video at 24p, though with a 1.55x crop and contrast AF.
Read our Canon EOS R100 review
Offering a 24.2MP sensor, DIGIC X processor, and fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF II. It captures oversampled 4K 30p video with no crop and shoots up to 15fps. The flip-out touchscreen and compact RF-S lens make it ideal for vlogging and hybrid shooting.
Read our Canon EOS R50 review
Which camera is the best to start your journey?
Both cameras are beginner-friendly, use the same Canon RF-S lens mount, and have a 24MP sensor. And both kits come with the 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, a versatile zoom optic that will get you started and beyond. But which camera is the best to start your journey?
Canon EOS R100
Best for beginners who want to learn photography step-by-step
The Canon R100 is focused on photography, and we rated it as the best beginner-friendly camera.
It's straightforward, lightweight, and has guided menus that help explain each mode.
It doesn't have a touchscreen or a flip-out screen, and 4K video is cropped with slower AF (autofocus). But for stills, it performs beautifully and keeps things simple.
Canon EOS R50
Best for beginners who want to shoot hybrid (photo+video)
The Canon R50 is better if you want to shoot video or vlog. It has a flip screen, touchscreen controls, and records sharp, full-width 4K video.
It also shoots faster and feels more like a hybrid content creation tool. It's still easy to use, but it gives you more room to grow.
Verdict: R100 vs. R50
So if you want to learn photography without extra complexity, the Canon EOS R100 bundle is a fantastic choice at just £489.
But if you want to do more video, social content, vlogging, or want a true workhorse lens that covers multiple photo genres, the Canon R50 bundle is absolutely worth the upgrade at £819.
Both cameras give you a strong start with Canon's mirrorless system, and with these London Camera Exchange deals, it's a great time to begin your creative journey.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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