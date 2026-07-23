Your first mirrorless camera doesn't have to be expensive – these trusted Canon body and lens bundles are now cheaper

Canon's mirrorless line offers two of the best beginner options around. Right now, you can save on both the Canon R100 and Canon R50 lens kits – and which one is best depends on what kind of creator you are.

The Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 lens bundle is now available for £489 at London Camera Exchange – with this deal, you save £180 off its original price of £669.

The Canon EOS R50 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 +75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens bundle is now available for £819 at London Camera Exchange – with this deal, you save £180 off its original price of £999.

Better still, the Canon EOS R50 bundle that includes only the 18-45mm lens currently costs £839 at London Camera Exchange– making this bundle exceptional value. For £20 less, you get the 750300mm telephoto lens included at no extra cost.

Which camera is the best to start your journey?

Both cameras are beginner-friendly, use the same Canon RF-S lens mount, and have a 24MP sensor. And both kits come with the 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, a versatile zoom optic that will get you started and beyond. But which camera is the best to start your journey?

Canon EOS R100

Best for beginners who want to learn photography step-by-step

Review insight, "The Canon EOS R100 is effectively the mirrorless replacement for the entry-level Rebel SL2 and T7 ( 250D and 2000D ) DSLRs. However, while it's a streamlined camera aimed at first-timers, it packs enough punch for seasoned users to squeeze impressive performance out of it" (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Canon R100 is focused on photography, and we rated it as the best beginner-friendly camera.

It's straightforward, lightweight, and has guided menus that help explain each mode.

It doesn't have a touchscreen or a flip-out screen, and 4K video is cropped with slower AF (autofocus). But for stills, it performs beautifully and keeps things simple.

Canon EOS R50

Best for beginners who want to shoot hybrid (photo+video)

Review insight: "The Canon EOS R50 is what would happen if the M50 Mark II and the R10 had a baby. Carrying over the incredibly small and compact size of the M50 and improving on its specs in every way, with the excellent sensor and processor from the R10, the R50 makes a serious play to be one of the best pocket-friendly cameras today" (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Canon R50 is better if you want to shoot video or vlog. It has a flip screen, touchscreen controls, and records sharp, full-width 4K video.

It also shoots faster and feels more like a hybrid content creation tool. It's still easy to use, but it gives you more room to grow.

Verdict: R100 vs. R50

So if you want to learn photography without extra complexity, the Canon EOS R100 bundle is a fantastic choice at just £489.

But if you want to do more video, social content, vlogging, or want a true workhorse lens that covers multiple photo genres, the Canon R50 bundle is absolutely worth the upgrade at £819.

Both cameras give you a strong start with Canon's mirrorless system, and with these London Camera Exchange deals, it's a great time to begin your creative journey.