Photographers eagerly waited for this full-frame camera, featuring "headline-grabbing improvements" we hadn't seen before on a Sony model – now the Sony A7 V gets a huge price cut

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Save big on flagship-like gear built for both stills and video with these Sony A7 V deals

Sony A7 V camera body surrounded by four Sony G-series camera lenses with a &quot;Top Deal&quot; sign in the background
A sneak peek at our Sony A7 V review: "There are a couple of headline-grabbing improvements we haven’t yet seen debuted in other Sony cameras, but mostly, enough of all the good bits of Sony's range are distilled into a more affordable jack-of-all-trades body" (Image credit: Sony / Future)
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Designed as a true hybrid all-rounder, the Sony A7 V delivers flagship-inspired speed and autofocus (AF) in a more affordable body – and these deals at Park Cameras let you save up to £1,448.90 on camera only and lens bundles!

The Sony A7 V body is now £2,519.10 – save £279.90 off the original £2,799 price.

The Sony A7 V + 24-105mm f/4 G OSS is now £2,699.10 – save £1,028.90 off the original £3,728 price.

The Sony A7 V + 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II is now £3,419.10 – save £1,278.81 off the original £4,698 price.

The Sony A7 V + 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II is now £3,869.10 – save £1,328.90 off the original £5,198 price.

The Sony A7 V + 50-150mm f/2 GM is now £4,769.10 – save £1,448.90 off the original £6,218 price.

To claim 10% off, apply the voucher code SONY-10. More promotions and offers are available too, like a £200 bonus when trading in your 'old' gear.

Deals

Sony Sony A7 V body
10% OFF
Save £279.90
Sony Sony A7 V body: was £2,799 now £2,519.10 at Park Cameras

Launched in December 2025, this full-frame mirrorless camera balanced high-end performance with a more accessible price point than the company's flagship models. It pairs a new 33MP partially stacked full-frame sensor with AI-powered AF, blackout-free bursts at up to 30fps, and delivers detailed oversampled 4K video.

Sony A7 V hands-on review

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Sony A7 V + 24-105mm f/4 G OSS
28% OFF
Save £1,028.90
Sony A7 V + 24-105mm f/4 G OSS: was £3,728 now £2,699.10 at Park Cameras

A versatile zoom ideal for travel, portraits, and everyday shooting. It offers a constant f4 aperture and optical stabilization for steady handheld stills and video.

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Sony A7 V + 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II
27% OFF
Save £1,278.81
Sony A7 V + 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II: was £4,698 now £3,419.19 at Park Cameras

Sony's updated G Master standard zoom refines the original with improved optics, better handling, and a lighter, more compact design.

Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II review

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Sony A7 V + 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II
26% OFF
Save £1,328.90
Sony A7 V + 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II: was £5,198 now £3,869.10 at Park Cameras

A lighter pro telephoto zoom with excellent sharpness, reliable AF and strong overall image quality. It improves handling over the previous generation.

Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II review

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Sony A7 V + 50-150mm f/2 GM
23% OFF
Save £1,448.90
Sony A7 V + 50-150mm f/2 GM: was £6,218 now £4,769.10 at Park Cameras

World-first telephoto zoom with a constant f/2 aperture, delivering outstanding image quality and strong low-light performance.

Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 GM review

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Promotions & Offers

  • Voucher code: Get 10% off with voucher code SONY-10
  • Sony lens offer: Save 5% on Sony FE lenses when bought with selected cameras. Add lens to the basket for discount
  • Eligible for £200 Trade in Bonus : Trade in any Interchangeable Lens Camera and get a £200 bonus. Click here to get your quote
  • Sony GM II lens offer: Save £200 on select Sony GM II lens when bought with this camera. Add both Camera & Lens to basket to view discount
  • Free 2 year warranty: 1 year extended warranty + standard 12 months warranty when you register with Sony

Top choice: Sony A7 V

The Sony A7 V is Sony's latest full-frame all-rounder, combining fast performance with some of the smartest AF technology the brand has produced to date.

It features a new sensor and AI-powered subject detection system, delivering faster burst shooting and more reliable tracking for everything from portraits to wildlife.

In our review, we praised its major AF upgrades, blackout-free 30fps shooting, and refined handling.

While rival cameras offer stronger video specs, the A7 V remains one of the most capable hybrid cameras for photographers who want a single body that can do almost everything.

Browse the best lenses for the Sony A7 V