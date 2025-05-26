Panasonic Lumix GH6 hybrid camera drops to its lowest-ever price

It may not be one of the most recent cameras, but this huge reduction in the price of Panasonic's Lumix GH6 make this oldtimer well worth a look if you want a video-centric mirrorless camera.

Since its release in 2022, the GH6 has been one of the most sought-after Micro Four Third cameras around for video and stills in a compact package. After missing its 2021 release in the height of the Pandemic, the Panasonic GH6 finally arrived and the manufacturer's new GH flagship packs a brand new 25.2MP sensor, 5.7K 30p internal video in ProRes 4:2:2 HQ, and unlimited video recording.

Panasonic Lumix GH6 body | now £849

Save £450 at Amazon Panasonic's Micro Four Thirds captures 25.2-megapixel images, along with cine 4K and 4K 4:2:2 video recording. If video is your main focus, but you also like taking imaging, this is the perfect budget-priced opttion for you.

The Panasonic GH6 became the first Micro Four Thirds camera to use CFexpress Type B cards, facilitating an almost overwhelming capacity for high-end video recording – including 4:2:0 10-bit Cinema 4K 60p internal (with simultaneous 4:2:2 HDMI output), 5.8K 10-bit anamorphic using the full sensor area.

Another first for G series cameras was the inclusion of V-Log / V-Gamut, to maximize the GH6's 12 stops of dynamic range – which increases to 13 stops when employing the Dynamic Range Boost mode. This acts similarly to Panasonic's dual gain readout (which is distinct from dual native ISO), and employs a base ISO of 800 to produce a high-saturation image and ISO2000 to capture a low-noise image; these are composited, at up to 60p, for rich HDR video.

Audio gets as much love as video, with the former flagship supporting 4-channel, 24-bit, 48kHz or 96kHz recording via XLR microphone adapter. The 2-channel built-in microphone also supports 24-bit 48kHz.

