Nikon's latest full-frame mirrorless camera bundle drops to its lowest price ever

If you're in the market for a camera that can do it all competes with the best mirrorless camera, and fits nicely as a best beginner camera then you want to take a look at the latest Nikon Z5 II bundle deal on Amazon.

You can grab that Nikon Z5 II with Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 lens for just £1,900.31 - which is its LOWEST-EVER price, and a cool saving of £228.69

At the core of the Nikon Z5 II is a 24.5MP backside-illuminated CMOS full-frame sensor, matched with the latest Expeed 7 processor - a pairing that delivers cleaner images, better low-light performance, and next-generation autofocus. With full-resolution bursts of up to 30fps, it keeps pace with fast action while maintaining sharpness and detail.

Its native ISO range of 100 to 64,000 covers most lighting scenarios with confidence, but for those moments when light is virtually non-existent, the expanded ISO ceiling of 204,800 ensures you're still in the game.

Video features also have a welcome boost too. The Z5 II captures 4K at up to 60p and Full HD at 120p, with a two-hour max recording time - plenty for longer shoots or interviews. Built-in electronic Vibration Reduction, a handy self-timer, and dual recording options (internal or external via HDMI) make it a versatile tool for filmmakers as well as photographers.