Nikon's latest full-frame mirrorless camera bundle drops to its lowest price ever
Grab the Nikon Z5 II and the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 for under £2K for the first time
If you're in the market for a camera that can do it all competes with the best mirrorless camera, and fits nicely as a best beginner camera then you want to take a look at the latest Nikon Z5 II bundle deal on Amazon.
You can grab that Nikon Z5 II with Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 lens for just £1,900.31 - which is its LOWEST-EVER price, and a cool saving of £228.69
SAVE £228.69 at Amazon. Priced at its LOWEST-EVER price since launch, you can grab this ready-to-shoot bundle perfect for beginners or those looking to upgrade from a DSLR
At the core of the Nikon Z5 II is a 24.5MP backside-illuminated CMOS full-frame sensor, matched with the latest Expeed 7 processor - a pairing that delivers cleaner images, better low-light performance, and next-generation autofocus. With full-resolution bursts of up to 30fps, it keeps pace with fast action while maintaining sharpness and detail.
Its native ISO range of 100 to 64,000 covers most lighting scenarios with confidence, but for those moments when light is virtually non-existent, the expanded ISO ceiling of 204,800 ensures you're still in the game.
Video features also have a welcome boost too. The Z5 II captures 4K at up to 60p and Full HD at 120p, with a two-hour max recording time - plenty for longer shoots or interviews. Built-in electronic Vibration Reduction, a handy self-timer, and dual recording options (internal or external via HDMI) make it a versatile tool for filmmakers as well as photographers.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.