Amazon Prime Sale 2026: When is it and what to expect?

Amazon is back with another exclusive sale for Prime members, running acros four days from June 23-26.

This latest event will take place across a wide range of countries, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

I’m expecting to see some strong discounts across photographic equipment, from cameras, drones, and lenses to camera phones, computers, and accessories.

So whether you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras, invest in a new camera phone, or finally pick up that telephoto lens you’ve had your eye on, the team and I will be rounding up the best Amazon Prime camera deals.

How do I access the Amazon Prime Day sale?

This is an Amazon Prime members event, which means you’ll need to be signed in with an active Prime account to access the biggest savings. Unlike some Amazon sales, where a handful of discounts may be available to everyone, this event is designed around exclusive Prime member deals.

So, if you want to grab the best offers and potentially record-low prices ahead of Black Friday, it’s worth making sure your Prime membership is set up before the sale begins. Remember you can get a 30-day free trial, which you can join to take advantage of the Prime Day savings - and cancel afterwards.

Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial: at Amazon An Amazon Prime is vital if you want to take full advantage of Prime Day – but students can get a 6-month free trial to avoid paying any extra fees during this shopping event (5 months more than non-students), and even during the run-up to Black Friday. And if you want to keep your subscription, you save 50% on your membership, too!

7 reasons to signup to Amazon Prime

1. Free next day delivery

One of the biggest advantages of signing up to Amazon Prime is the most obvious: you get free next-day delivery on thousands of items, whether it's filters or photography props, and if you need anything for a shoot last-minute it's definitely the quickest place to go.

Amazon Prime's premium delivery has saved me countless times, and I love that you can select to only view items that have Prime delivery. If you order early enough in the day, and depending on where you live, you can even get same-day delivery on some items – which makes Prime a godsend!

2. Discounts on Prime Day

You read that right, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get great discounts on a whole range of Amazon products during the two-day sale – but you will only be able to see and take advantage of these deals if you have signed up to Prime.



That's why I recommend taking out an Amazon Prime 30-day trial for free. This means that you won't be charged (make sure you cancel before 30 days!) but can take full advantage of the massive savings to be had this Prime Day.

Better yet, if you're a student, you can get a massive 6 months of free Amazon Prime and then get 50% off if you keep it! So, you can get all the best deals for Amazon Prime Day and even on Black Friday!

3. Amazon Photos

All Amazon Prime members get unlimited photo storage and up to 5GB of video storage with Amazon Photos. I didn’t even know about Amazon Photos until recently, and I have no idea why Amazon doesn’t shout about it more. Unlike Google Drive, where you’re limited to 15GB, you can upload all your precious memories to Amazon Photos and never run out of space.

This is the perfect solution for photographers who want to back up their work on cloud storage without having to pay anything extra for Dropbox or the best cloud storage for photos.

4. Prime Video

As well as free next-day delivery, being an Amazon Prime member also gives you access to Prime Video – which includes hundreds of films, series, and Amazon Originals to keep you entertained. Considering that Netflix starts at $9.99 / £6.99 a month for the most basic plan, where you can only watch things in 480p, Prime Video is pretty good value for the money.

There are some huge titles available to watch for free, such as Lady Gaga's House of Gucci, the critically acclaimed Bong-Joon Ho film Parasite and the photography documentary Finding Vivian Maier among many more.

Amazon Prime Video can be a brilliant place to find inspiration for shoots and, if you're a videographer, ideas on color grading styles, camera shots, and film angles.

5. Prime Music

If you don’t want to pay for multiple services such as Spotify and Netflix, an Amazon Prime membership also includes music streaming with Prime Music. It’s a little different from Amazon Music, in that there are only 2 million songs to choose from rather than the much larger 100 million, and you won't be able to listen to full albums by your favorite artists. But if that doesn't bother you, there is still a lot going for it.

(If you want the full thing, Prime users can sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for less money than non-members.)



Many professional photographers cite listening to music as one of their inspirations – particularly when it comes to getting in the zone for the editing phase of their work – so why not dig in and find yourself the right playlist to process your photos to?

6. Free Deliveroo Plus for a year (UK Only)

Amazon has teamed up with Deliveroo to give all new Amazon Prime members a free year of Deliveroo Plus, which means that delivery is free when you spend over £25.

You have to sign up for the deal via the Deliveroo website, rather than through Amazon, but it’s well worth doing, considering some restaurants can now charge as much as £4.99 for delivery!

When you need to power through a particularly heavy editing session or find yourself shooting on the road, this could be a great perk to have.

7. Prime Reading

Every month, you can read a different selection of books on your Kindle or smartphone for absolutely nothing, with Prime Reading. While you don’t get quite the same satisfaction as reading an actual book, it's perfect for traveling when baggage restrictions mean you can't carry the extra weight of books.