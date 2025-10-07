Massive markdown as Canon EOS RP hits lowest-ever price at £599 for Prime Day

The Canon EOS RP has plunged to just £599 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale, a dramatic drop from its previous price of £1,049.99 - meaning you’re saving a staggering £450.99 if you are a Prime member.

If you’ve been waiting for a full-frame Canon body to fall within reach, this is one of those moments you don’t want to miss.

On paper, the Canon EOS RP might look modest, but it packs a lot of value. It features a 26.2 MP full-frame CMOS sensor, Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, and a fully articulating touchscreen. It gives you the look and depth of full-frame imagery without demanding a pro budget. (Specs and general overview available from Canon listings.)

In real use, the RP earns praise for its image quality, sharpness, and good low-light performance (for its class). Photographers often highlight how well it handles in daylight and moderate ISO ranges, and how easy it is to operate. Some drawbacks stick out - notably short battery life and no in-body stabilisation - but at this price, they become easier to live with.

The body is compact and light for a full-frame camera, making it a strong pick for travel, street shooting, or as a secondary walkaround rig. It also works well with Canon’s RF lenses and, via an adapter, with older EF lenses, giving you access to a broad lens ecosystem if you already own Canon glass.

A deal like this won’t wait. Amazon could quietly revert pricing, or the few remaining units could vanish. If the EOS RP has been on your radar, now’s the time to act - £599 is a jaw-dropping value for a full-frame Canon mirrorless body.