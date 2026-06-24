I've traveled the world with this camera – now the Sony A7 III has dropped to a new low price!

If you've been thinking about getting into full-frame photography or becoming a Sony shooter, then this is the sort of deal I wish was on offer years ago when I bought my Sony A7 III.

In Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can get the A7 III with the 28-70mm standard zoom for just £1,077 - which looks like the lowest price ever on this long-time favorite of this site.

I've used the Sony A7 III for years now, and honestly, it's a great camera. Now, getting a full-frame mirrorless with a lens for under two grand is wild.

When I wanted to get into full-frame photography, the Sony A7 III covered all my needs and still does. Coming from Nikon, I wasn't sure how I'd vibe with Sony, but the A7 III quickly won me over.

What also sold me on switching systems was getting access to Sony's full-frame E-mount system – one of the most diverse lens ecosystems out there. Whether it's native Sony glass or third-party options like Sigma and Tamron, the variety is massive, both in function and price.

Specs-wise, the A7 III still holds its own: 24.2MP back-illuminated sensor, excellent high ISO performance for low-light shots, built-in 5-axis stabilization, and sharp 4K video.

It also boasts a solid 696-point autofocus system with face and eye detection – not the newest algorithm, but definitely still dependable when snapping subjects on the move.

Sure, newer models, like the Sony A7 IV and now the Sony A7 V, offer some upgrades, but come with a hefty price tag – often nearly double what the A7 III costs.

I've dragged this camera through multiple countries, traveled with it, explored bustling cities, and even captured sharp action shots at the Isle of Man TT – and if you know anything about these motorbike riders, you know they're insanely fast.

So the A7 III's AF system, portability, and overall reliability have been put to the test!

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