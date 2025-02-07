If you want a Canon EOS M100, get one while you can – it's just been discovered by Gen Z

While the Canon EOS M100 had a fairly icy reception from the hardcore camera crowd, it was always firmly aimed at the more mainstream market. And eight years after it launched, the mainstream is rediscovering this misunderstood mirrorless model.

It's fair to say that camera diehards were not enamored with the Canon EOS M100 when it debuted in 2017, with my colleague Rod saying that it "may well have been the worst camera that Canon has ever made".

But again, camera diehards were not the target audience in 2017 – and they're not the audience that are rediscovering the Canon EOS M100 in 2025.

Much as the craze for compact cameras has seen models like the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III surge in popularity, off the back of TikTok trends and influencer influencing, super-compact mirrorless cameras have become all the rage – including tiny bodies like the Pentax Q10, the Nikon 1 S1 and the Nikon 1 J5.

Interest in the Canon EOS M100 has been quietly picking up momentum on social media and Google Trends, likely spurred on by YouTubers like Tom Calton who search out and showcase pocket-sized compacts and mirrorless cameras.

The cameras strengths at launch remains strengths to this day, such as the 180° flipping selfie screen and trusty 24.2MP APS-C sensor that was Canon's calling card for years. But the things that it was criticized for – the lack of mode dial, the simplistic interface, the lack of electronic viewfinder – are now very much strengths in its favor.

The people who are discovering the Canon EOS M100 aren't the sort of people who care about PASM dials or stacks of confusing buttons. They want an "ON" button and for everything to be controllable via the touchscreen. They want a pop-up flash with flat lighting. They want a smaller body rather than one with an EVF they'll never use.

So, if you've ever been tempted by the Canon EOS M100 – or you know someone who vibes with these kinds of cameras and might like one – you should probably pick one up while you can. Because I don't think it's going to be long before these start skyrocketing in price on the used market…

