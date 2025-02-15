I am a big fan of OM System cameras, and I have been since the days of Olympus film cameras. But not everyone agrees. And over the past few years, the brand has received a lot of flak from all corners of the internet – based, largely, on the prejudice against Micro Four Thirds cameras and the notion that anything other than full-frame or APS-C is inherently inferior.

But this time, everyone agrees. The entire internet has set aside the bias in favor of a chorus of celebration – because the OM System OM-3 is an absolute home run. Not just for OM, but for anyone who loves photography as an art, a pastime, a passion, and as more than just an exercise in willy-waving.

Okay, there's one person who doesn't agree: my old mucker Kai Wong. And, in fairness, I don't even know that he disagrees (though he's never been the biggest OM fan), but he did say that the OM-3 is "overpriced" compared to other retro cameras.

Still, as my boy Chris at Petapixel said, "can you really put a price on true love?" noting, "It has to be appreciated that the OM-3 is built, and feels, like a very prestigious product that provides a unique shooting experience unlike any other M43 camera."

It seems like every major outlet and respected reviewer concurs that the OM-3 is a triumph – and that it's time to get over the outdated sensor size nonsense. "This is the most joyously creative camera I’ve used since the PEN-F," wrote Andy Westlake over at Amateur Photographer.

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

"If you just want a boring black box with a full-frame sensor, you can buy one of those elsewhere. You may get more dynamic range, but will it make you happier? I don’t think so… your stories are much, much more important than your pixels."

That notion of joy, creativity and inspiration is a recurring theme. "I truly believe that photographic artists should be inspired by their equipment," said Ivor at Fstoppers.

"I appreciate that is not a universally held belief, and if you disagree, that’s fine. However, if you are convinced that artists should surround themselves with inspiring things, then the OM-3 is a camera that will inspire."

I dearly hope that the OM-3 is a huge hit. Not just because I personally love it (I called it "the perfect camera for me" in my own OM System OM-3 review), but because of what it represents. In an industry where people only seem to get excited about burst rates and frame rates and bit rates and bollocks, the OM-3 is getting people excited about actually taking pictures.

At the end of the day, that's the only thing that really matters. And OM deserves success for reminding the industry what's important.

