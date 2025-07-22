Grab a full-frame mirrorless camera with TWO lenses for under £900 in incredible Panasonic deal!
Get a Lumix S5D with 18-40mm & 50mm for £899 in this amazing Amazon twin-lens camera deal
I hunt out deals for a living and I've just spotted this scorcher from Amazon, that essentially gets you FREE lens. The deal is for the budget-priced full-frame mirrorless Panasonic S5D - which can be found in lots of places for an already tempting £899 with the Lumix S 18-40mm kit lens. But at Amazon, we have just spotted that the retailer is throwing in the Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 into the deal - which is worth £379 on its own!
Twin-lens kits are a time-honoured way of saving money when starting out with a new camera system - but this is one of the best we have seen, certainly this year. We are particularly impressed that this deal is with the latest version of the S5 family - the Lumix S5D was introduced at the end of last year adding the option of Lidar focusing to the budget full-framer's feature set.
Save £379 This is an unreal deal on the OG full-frame S5D - complete with the kit zoom AND a nifty-fifty prime lens! The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K 4:2:2 10-bit 30p, 4:2:0 10-bit 60p, or unlimited 4:2:0 8-bit 30p - perfect to get you started on your videography journey!
The Panasonic Lumix S5 features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and stands as a trailblazer in the world of budget mirrorless hybrid cameras. It supports 4K 60p/50p 4:2:0 10-bit recording, along with 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording—making it a powerful choice for videographers.
Its advanced 5-axis in-body stabilization, when paired with optical image stabilization in LUMIX S Series lenses, ensures smooth, steady footage even in demanding conditions. This combination makes the S5D an excellent choice for those looking to elevate their videography while also enjoying a highly-capable stills camera in a single, versatile package.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
- Chris GeorgeContent Director
