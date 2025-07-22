Grab a full-frame mirrorless camera with TWO lenses for under £900 in incredible Panasonic deal!

I hunt out deals for a living and I've just spotted this scorcher from Amazon, that essentially gets you FREE lens. The deal is for the budget-priced full-frame mirrorless Panasonic S5D - which can be found in lots of places for an already tempting £899 with the Lumix S 18-40mm kit lens. But at Amazon, we have just spotted that the retailer is throwing in the Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 into the deal - which is worth £379 on its own!

Twin-lens kits are a time-honoured way of saving money when starting out with a new camera system - but this is one of the best we have seen, certainly this year. We are particularly impressed that this deal is with the latest version of the S5 family - the Lumix S5D was introduced at the end of last year adding the option of Lidar focusing to the budget full-framer's feature set.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and stands as a trailblazer in the world of budget mirrorless hybrid cameras. It supports 4K 60p/50p 4:2:0 10-bit recording, along with 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording—making it a powerful choice for videographers.

Its advanced 5-axis in-body stabilization, when paired with optical image stabilization in LUMIX S Series lenses, ensures smooth, steady footage even in demanding conditions. This combination makes the S5D an excellent choice for those looking to elevate their videography while also enjoying a highly-capable stills camera in a single, versatile package.

See our article on the best Panasonic cameras and check out the best L-mount lenses