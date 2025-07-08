I've always had a soft spot for the brilliant Canon EOS RP – and now there's even more reason to love it. This fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped to its lowest-ever price: just £699. It's one of the best Canon deals we've seen in a long time.

Whether you're looking to step into the world of full-frame photography, switch to mirrorless, or both, this is an incredible offer on a camera that originally launched at £1,400.

Our Editor-in-chief, James Artaius fell in love with the Canon EOS RP (review here) from the moment he used it. At just 485g it's still one of the lightest full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market – and it does feel slim and sleek in the hand, with a very compact body. (He also enjoyed pairing it with the RF 35mm f/1.8 as a street photography shooter.)

It's a first-generation EOS R camera, being the second body in the lineup when it launched in 2019. However, with quality-of-life firmware updates over the years it has aged like a fine plonk.

At its core, it shares a lot in common with the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, with a glorious 24.6MP image sensor and 5fps burst shooting. However, it benefits from Canon's mirrorless magic when it comes to the upgraded Dual Pixel Autofocus system along with the electronic viewfinder.

The only real drawback is that 4K video introduces a 1.6x crop and uses contrast AF instead of Dual Pixel. Otherwise, this is an incredible camera for just £699.

