Hot 'bots! Don't miss these Prime Day deals on Enabot home companion robots from just £79!

The robots are coming, but there's no need to be alarmed, for the Enabot range is populated with friendly robots, designed to play with pets and people while keeping a watchful eye on your home. And with these brilliant Amazon Prime Day deals, it would simply be illogical not to secure your very own plastic pal.

From the base-model Enabot Ebo SE now costing just £79 (34% off its regular $119 price tag) and Enabot Ebo Air dropping to an all-time low of £139 from its £199 list price (a huge £60 off), to the pet-orientated Rola Mini saving 27% at £109 from its £149 list price and the more advanced Enabot Ebo Air 2 dropping £30 to £169 from its regular price of £199, there's something for everyone. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for Enabot Ebo robots.

Enabot Ebo SE: was £119 now £79 at Amazon It may be the entry-level model, but the Enabot Ebo SE can be remotely controlled through its companion app to monitor your home and pets, communicate and interact with furry friends, and run for four hours on a single charge.

Enabot Ebo Air: was £199 now £139 at Amazon Equipped with a 1080P HD night-vision enabled camera and two-way audio, the Ebo Air automatically alerts you to anything suspicious within its field of view. Supporting multiple users, the entire family can interact remotely with your kids and pets, with the Ebo Air's eyes, movements, and sounds mimicking real-life play.

Enabot Rola Mini : was £149 now £109 at Amazon The Rola Mini has an innovative tracked wheel system and a low 11cm height to allow it to navigate under furniture and through tight spaces. A 2K HD camera with a 137° wide-angle lens delivers crisp, wide-view footage, while night vision ensures visibility in low-light conditions.

Enabot Ebo Air 2: was £199 now £169 at Amazon A 2K Ultra HD camera and IR-cut enhanced vision captures crystal-clear detail, even after dark. The Ebo Air 2 can move around the whole home, providing 360° coverage, while advanced obstacle technology avoids collisions. A range of eye expression lights can be activated via the app to inject personality, and an LED laser can be used to play with pets.

There are a few models to choose from in the Enabot robot range, but, with these great savings, you really can't go too far wrong. They are essentially drivable cameras that you control remotely, offering a robot's-eye view of your home and its inhabitants, while a built-in speaker and mic enable two-way communication. I certainly had a lot of fun when I tested the Enabot Ebo Air 2 for my review, with its customizable 'eyes' and LED 'laser' to torment pets. My cat, arguably, had less fun.