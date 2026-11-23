Canon EOS R100 crashes to £379 in brilliant budget camera deal for Black Friday week
One of the cheapest ways into Canon mirrorless is now just £379
The Canon EOS R100 has dropped to just £379 in the early Black Friday camera sales, down from its usual £559 price tag. That’s a healthy £160 saving and one of the most affordable ways to step into Canon’s modern mirrorless EOS R system right now
The Canon EOS R100 is a compact and beginner-friendly mirrorless camera that pairs a 24.1MP APS-C sensor with Canon’s RF mount system, delivering excellent image quality and straightforward controls for photographers stepping up from a smartphone.
Price Match: LCE £379
Designed as an entry-level mirrorless camera, the EOS R100 offers a straightforward path into interchangeable-lens photography without the complexity or cost of higher-end models. At this price, it becomes an especially appealing option for beginners, students, or anyone looking for a capable everyday camera without stretching their budget.
At the heart of the camera is a 24.1MP APS-C sensor paired with Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor. This combination delivers pleasing image quality with plenty of detail and Canon’s well-known color science, making it well-suited to travel, family photography, and general everyday shooting.
Autofocus is handled by Canon’s reliable Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, which provides fast and accurate focusing along with useful features such as eye detection. The camera also supports continuous shooting speeds of up to 6.5fps, giving it enough responsiveness for casual action or capturing spontaneous moments.
Video capabilities include 4K recording as well as Full HD options, making the EOS R100 a solid hybrid option for beginners exploring both photography and video creation. Its lightweight body and simple control layout also make it particularly approachable for those moving up from a smartphone or compact camera.
With access to Canon’s growing range of RF and RF-S lenses, the EOS R100 also offers room to grow within the system. At just £379 for Black Friday, this is a compelling entry point into Canon’s mirrorless ecosystem and a strong deal for anyone looking to start their photography journey.
Check out our choice of the best lenses for the Canon EOS R100
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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