Leica launches world's smallest AF 50mm f/1.4 camera lens – and I got the chance to try it out
New version of Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH L-mount lens is remarkably smaller than its predecessor
Launched alongside the new Leica SL3-P camera, the Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH claims to be the world's most compact 50mm f/1.4 autofocus lens. At just 75.5mm long and with a diameter of 74mm, it is a substantial shrinking of the original Leica 50mm f/1.4 SL lens launched back in 2016.
In 2023, Leica introduced a smaller version of its Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. Now the shrinking process has been applied to the 50mm f/1.4 – and remarkably, it is even smaller than the latest 50mm f/2.
Weighing in at 584g, the Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH can't claim to be the world's lightest full-frame 50mm f/1.4 AF lens, however – but nonetheless this is a remarkable technological achievement for the pioneer of the L-mount lens system. Using state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, the lens uses 11 aperture blades and two aspherical lens elements and promises "high-quality images even in challenging lighting conditions, while also producing precise subject isolation and a soft, natural bokeh."
Lens mount
L-mount
Full frame
Yes
Autofocus
Yes
Image stabilization
No
Lens construction
11 elements in 6 groups
View angle (diagonal)
46.4°
Diaphragm blades
11
Minimum aperture
f/16
Minimum focus distance
0.5m
Maximum magnification
1:7.6
Filter size
67mm
Dimensions
75.5x74mm
Weight
584g
The new Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH will not go on sale until the end of 2026, but has an anticipated price tag of $4,950 / £3,890.
Despite the delay until its availability, we managed to have a brief session using it at the launch event in and around Leica's German headquarters, using it on the new Leica SL3-P.
Check out our guide to the best Leica SL lenses, and to the best L-mount lenses overall
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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