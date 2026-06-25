Launched alongside the new Leica SL3-P camera, the Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH claims to be the world's most compact 50mm f/1.4 autofocus lens. At just 75.5mm long and with a diameter of 74mm, it is a substantial shrinking of the original Leica 50mm f/1.4 SL lens launched back in 2016.

In 2023, Leica introduced a smaller version of its Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. Now the shrinking process has been applied to the 50mm f/1.4 – and remarkably, it is even smaller than the latest 50mm f/2.

Weighing in at 584g, the Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH can't claim to be the world's lightest full-frame 50mm f/1.4 AF lens, however – but nonetheless this is a remarkable technological achievement for the pioneer of the L-mount lens system. Using state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, the lens uses 11 aperture blades and two aspherical lens elements and promises "high-quality images even in challenging lighting conditions, while also producing precise subject isolation and a soft, natural bokeh."

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(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH specifications Lens mount L-mount Full frame Yes Autofocus Yes Image stabilization No Lens construction 11 elements in 6 groups View angle (diagonal) 46.4° Diaphragm blades 11 Minimum aperture f/16 Minimum focus distance 0.5m Maximum magnification 1:7.6 Filter size 67mm Dimensions 75.5x74mm Weight 584g

Illustration of sizes of Leica 50mm lenses including the new 2026 Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH (Image credit: Leica)

The new Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH will not go on sale until the end of 2026, but has an anticipated price tag of $4,950 / £3,890.



Despite the delay until its availability, we managed to have a brief session using it at the launch event in and around Leica's German headquarters, using it on the new Leica SL3-P.



f/1.4Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/800sec at f/1.4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

f/2.8Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/800sec at f/2.8, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

f/4 Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/800sec at f/4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/160sec at f/1.4, ISO400 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/400sec at f/1.4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/200sec at f/1.4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

f/1.4Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/640sec at f/1.4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

f/5Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/50sec at f/5, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

f/8Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/20sec at f/8, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Check out our guide to the best Leica SL lenses, and to the best L-mount lenses overall