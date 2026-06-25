Leica launches world's smallest AF 50mm f/1.4 camera lens – and I got the chance to try it out

News
By published

New version of Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH L-mount lens is remarkably smaller than its predecessor

Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH - 2026 version
(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Launched alongside the new Leica SL3-P camera, the Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH claims to be the world's most compact 50mm f/1.4 autofocus lens. At just 75.5mm long and with a diameter of 74mm, it is a substantial shrinking of the original Leica 50mm f/1.4 SL lens launched back in 2016.

In 2023, Leica introduced a smaller version of its Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. Now the shrinking process has been applied to the 50mm f/1.4 – and remarkably, it is even smaller than the latest 50mm f/2.

Weighing in at 584g, the Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH can't claim to be the world's lightest full-frame 50mm f/1.4 AF lens, however – but nonetheless this is a remarkable technological achievement for the pioneer of the L-mount lens system. Using state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, the lens uses 11 aperture blades and two aspherical lens elements and promises "high-quality images even in challenging lighting conditions, while also producing precise subject isolation and a soft, natural bokeh."

Latest Videos From

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH specifications

Lens mount

L-mount

Full frame

Yes

Autofocus

Yes

Image stabilization

No

Lens construction

11 elements in 6 groups

View angle (diagonal)

46.4°

Diaphragm blades

11

Minimum aperture

f/16

Minimum focus distance

0.5m

Maximum magnification

1:7.6

Filter size

67mm

Dimensions

75.5x74mm

Weight

584g

Illustration of sizes of Leica 50mm lenses including the new 2026 Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH (Image credit: Leica)

The new Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH will not go on sale until the end of 2026, but has an anticipated price tag of $4,950 / £3,890.

Despite the delay until its availability, we managed to have a brief session using it at the launch event in and around Leica's German headquarters, using it on the new Leica SL3-P.

Sample images taken using 2026 Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH

f/1.4Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/800sec at f/1.4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Sample images taken using 2026 Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH

f/2.8Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/800sec at f/2.8, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Sample images taken using 2026 Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH

f/4 Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/800sec at f/4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/160sec at f/1.4, ISO400 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/400sec at f/1.4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Sample images taken using 2026 Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH

Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/200sec at f/1.4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

f/1.4Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/640sec at f/1.4, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

f/5Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/50sec at f/5, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

f/8Leica SL3-P with new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. 1/20sec at f/8, ISO640 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH - 2026 version

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Check out our guide to the best Leica SL lenses, and to the best L-mount lenses overall

TOPICS
Chris George
Chris George
Content Director

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.


He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.


In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.



You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.